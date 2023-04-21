Miami Fashion Week 2023 to Take Place in November and Prioritize Innovation in Community, Diversity, Sustainability, and Technology

MIAMI, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) , recognized as the second largest fashion event in the United States, is excited to announce that its annual event, typically scheduled in May, is been announcing new dates for November 2023 with exciting new programming. MIAFW has been working closely with Miami-Dade County since January 2023 to create a more community-focused event that prioritizes moving fashion forward in South Florida.

To achieve this goal, MIAFW is creating a fashion "Think Tank" that will serve as a global reference for innovation in diversity, sustainability, and technology. The event, which garnered a media impact of 4.2 billion impressions in 2022, will use its massive communication strength to benefit the fashion industry and connect it with the latest advancements in technology and AI.

MIAFW is committed to promoting diversity in the industry and providing an inclusive space for different creators. By attracting talent and designers to Miami-Dade, the event aims to establish the area as a fashion hub for manufacturing and communication. Sustainability and secondhand fashion will be a focus of the event, and diversity programs will highlight a global vision of the industry.

As part of its commitment to innovation, MIAFW has established a presence in Web3 through L'ATELIER in Decentraland and pioneered the world's first Sustainability Summit in 2017. The renovated event will showcase the evolution of the industry, promoting the intersection of fashion and technology.

While runway shows will continue to be a focal point, MIAFW will expand and develop the event in other areas that will highlight the latest trends, advancements, and opportunities in the industry, with a particular focus on technology and sustainability.

Overall, MIAFW's move to November and its establishment of a fashion "Think Tank" in Miami represents a significant step forward for the industry. The event provides a unique platform for innovation, collaboration, and growth, cementing MIAFW's position as a leader in the fashion industry.

About Miami Fashion Week:

For more information, please visit www.miamifashionweek.com.

Media contact: press@miamifashionweek.com

