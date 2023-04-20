Web3 Gaming Creator, Bryce "Brycent" Johnson Is Signed By XSET, The World's Fastest Growing Gaming Organization, In First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership

Brycent and XSET join forces to expand the future of gaming through a focus in expansion of creator driven narratives, Web3 community tools for XSET's fanbase, education of underrepresented communities in gaming and Web3 and more

BOSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XSET , the world's fastest-growing gaming lifestyle organization, today announced it has signed Web3 gaming advocate and content creator Bryce Johnson aka 'Brycent' as the organization's and lifestyle gaming industry's first-ever Web3 gaming content creator.

Brycent, a software engineer turned overnight Web3 sensation who rose to stardom in 2021, is now one of the most established Web3 gaming advocates, content creators, and streamers in the world. The new relationship will further broaden XSET's reach beyond traditional gaming through Web3 expansion and a myriad of initiatives which include content creation and product development, among other things.

"XSET was created to reimagine the gaming industry and truly champion voices and gamers that are driving change and innovation in the industry," said XSET CEO, Greg Selkoe. "Brycent is rigorous in his advocacy for the intersection of gaming and Web3. His passion to educate and inspire the gaming community combined with his authenticity and work ethic make him the perfect addition to XSET."

Brycent's unparalleled passion for Web3 can be seen through his myriad of initiatives that aim to educate. Most recently, the content creator participated at Yuga Labs' Second Trip for its Otherside universe, the new metaverse experience, alongside four other captains, where he emerged as the community favorite and most engaging captain . The Web3 sensation will also be hosting weekly Deadrop Tournaments , the game known to be the first-ever vertical extraction shooter (VES). This partnership will help bolster blockchain technologies advancements for creators and gamers and allow for mutual growth and an exploration into seemingly unchartered territories in gaming.

"For me, being part of XSET is about being part of the tomorrow of gaming culture. The gaming industry is changing and the evolution of change involves all of us," said Bryce "Brycent" Johnson. "Gaming is an important part of my identity and I love this brand for what it stands for."

Brycent will be featured in upcoming XSET brand campaigns and will be regularly integrated into activations, content, and more. You can find more information surrounding the newly founded partnership at www.xset.com .

About XSET:

Founded in 2020 in Boston by gaming and pop culture veterans Greg Selkoe, Clinton Sparks and Wil Eddins, XSET is the fastest growing gaming organization and lifestyle brand in history. XSET fields some of the world's top competitive esports teams in titles including Valorant, Rocket League, Rainbow Six, Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, eNASCAR and more. Built on a foundation of a diverse and inclusive gaming culture, XSET is building the preeminent brand for today's growing Gen Z audience of gamers. Sitting at the intersection of gaming and culture, XSET's robust merchandise offerings are some of the most sought-after in the industry, featuring high-profile collaborations and exclusive pieces fans can't find anywhere else. XSET is defining what it means to be cultural leaders in the space for future generations to come. For more information visit XSET.com #reptheset.

