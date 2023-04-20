NINJIO Expands Sales Leadership Team, Appointing Tim Acker as Chief Revenue Officer and Welcoming Durant Harvin as VP, Sales

Leading cybersecurity awareness training company NINJIO continues its emphasis on growth with expanded sales leadership.

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO, a premier cybersecurity awareness training company, announced today the appointment of Tim Acker as its Chief Revenue Officer and Durant Harvin as its new Vice President of Sales. The appointments come as NINJIO continues to experience exponential growth and seeks to expand its sales organization both nationally and globally.

View IT Security Awareness through a different lens. Instead of lecturing, entertain and educate your users through storytelling. (PRNewsfoto/NINJIO) (PRNewswire)

Acker joined NINJIO a year and a half ago as the VP, Global Channels and Alliances, leading the company's efforts to accelerate its Partner Program. He brings over 25 years of experience in technology sales, business development, and partnerships to the company. Prior to joining NINJIO, he served as the head of global channels at T-Mobile, where he was responsible for driving channel revenue growth, strategic partnerships, and ecosystem development. Acker has also held executive-level positions at leading organizations such as Cisco, TD SYNNEX, and Ingram Micro.

In his new role at NINJIO, Acker will be responsible for overseeing the company's business development, global direct, and indirect sales and revenue growth strategy. "I am thrilled to take on a new role at NINJIO at such an exciting time in its growth trajectory," said Acker. "With its unique approach to cybersecurity awareness training and proven track record as a customer favorite, NINJIO is well-positioned to become a global leader in the industry. I look forward to working with the team to expand our market share and drive revenue growth."

In addition to Acker's appointment, NINJIO has also named Durant Harvin as its new Vice President of Sales. Harvin brings vast executive sales experience to the company, having previously served as the Vice President of Sales at peer company KnowBe4. In his new role, Harvin will be responsible for driving direct sales growth across all market segments.

"We are excited to have Tim and Durant leading our sales organization," said Shaun McAlmont, President and CEO of NINJIO. "Their extensive experience in enterprise sales and proven track record of driving revenue growth make them the ideal people for their roles. I'm confident that we have the right team in place to drive NINJIO's growth and expansion in the coming years."

NINJIO's imminent launch of a new solution featuring technology from their acquisition, Dcoya, puts the company in high-growth mode, with plans to expand its sales organization and tap into new markets. "Our commitment to providing the solutions that our customers and prospects are asking for is matched by our commitment to sharing this solution with as many companies as possible," added McAlmont "We are committed to empowering people to be defenders of their company's assets, their own private information, and ultimately everyone in their immediate circles," said McAlmont.

About NINJIO

NINJIO lowers human-based cybersecurity risk through engaging training, streamlined testing, and insightful reporting. Our two-pronged approach to training focuses on the latest attack vectors to build employee knowledge and the behavioral science behind human engineering to sharpen users' intuition. The proprietary Dcoya Risk Algorithm identifies users' social engineering vulnerabilities based on phishing simulation data and informs content delivery to provide a personalized experience that changes individual behavior.

