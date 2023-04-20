New Generative AI Revolutionizes The Cannabis Industry

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Rush Consulting ( https://www.greenrushconsulting.com/ ), a leading cannabis consulting firm, is proud to announce Oddysee ( https://oddysee.ai/ ), a new generative AI platform specifically designed for the cannabis industry. This groundbreaking technology is set to revolutionize the way consulting is performed and supports cannabis entrepreneurs with education, training, licensing, and ongoing operations while offering insight to the cannabis industry at unprecedented levels.

What sets Oddysee apart from other AI platforms is its comprehensive approach to education, training, licensing, and ongoing support for operations. Unlike other AI platforms, which require strenuous amounts of data to generate basic responses, Oddysee is cannabis industry focused. This means that Oddysee provides cannabis-specific content that is superior to ChatGPT or any AI platform currently available. This is made possible from what the Oddysee development team refers to as "SPOT AI" (Specialized Performance on Training).

The platform is designed to not only provide businesses with valuable insights and recommendations but also to empower them with the knowledge and skills necessary to create a successful cannabis business utilizing the technology. Green Rush Consulting's award-winning intellectual property, which has been used to secure numerous cannabis licenses throughout the nation, can be enhanced by generative AI and will be accessible to entrepreneurs to help them create robust and unique support materials for their applications.

"We are thrilled to be introducing this innovative new technology to the cannabis industry," said Zeta Ceti, CEO of Green Rush Consulting. "With our generative AI platform, entrepreneurs who aspire to become licensed growers, producers, and retailers can gain a deeper understanding of the complex factors while navigating state license application process and lower costs, and existing operators can benefit from insights and knowledge to improve their products, increase efficiency, and ultimately drive growth and profitability."

Oddysee is set to establish itself as a prominent contender in the fast-growing cannabis industry and Generative AI with the introduction of this cutting-edge technology. Green Rush Revolution ( https://www.greenrushrevolution.com/ ), the sister media company, will showcase a demo of this novel technology at the industry leading event, MJUnpacked, on April 27th and 28th in New York City at booth #003. Further information regarding the event can be found here: https://mjunpacked.com/ .

