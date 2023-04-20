Elvis Whiskey Debuts New 'Midnight Snack' Flavored Whiskey Inspired by the King of Rock 'N' Roll's Favorite Sandwich

Peanut Butter, Banana and Bacon-flavored Whiskey Hits Spirits Market

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elvis Whiskey has launched a new peanut butter, banana and bacon-flavored whiskey, 'Midnight Snack,' inspired by the rock 'n' roll icon's favorite decadent sandwich. The idea for 'Midnight Snack' came from the popularity of Elvis' favorite sandwich, which he often ate late at night – a peanut butter, banana and bacon sandwich! This decadent flavor combination is a perfectly balanced blend of sweet, savory, salty and smoky. Similar to Elvis' music style this flavored whiskey is an exciting fusion.

"Elvis is one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century and continues to inspire his fans today, as we've seen by the massive success of the recent Elvis movie, both in its record-breaking box office numbers and awards," shares Grain & Barrel Founder Matti Anttila. "To sip, or shoot-flavored whiskeys are continuing to grow in popularity, with flavored whiskey growing +19% and peanut butter flavored whiskey growing +200% in the United States, leaving our team especially excited to introduce 'Midnight Snack' to our growing portfolio of Elvis-inspired whiskeys."

Elvis Midnight Snack works incredibly well as a straight pour, over rocks, as a shot and in a simple cocktail like the Midnight Snack Old Fashioned. The 70-proof flavored whiskey ($34.99) can be found in stores nationwide, as well as online sites like Caskers and Reserve Bar. This is the third product to come from Elvis Whiskey, joining the brand's flagship offerings Elvis 'Tiger Man' Tennessee Straight Whiskey and Elvis 'The King' Tennessee Straight Rye Whiskey.

In 2021 Grain & Barrel Spirits entered a long-term licensing agreement with Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) to launch Elvis Presley-themed whiskeys. Both flagship expressions – rye and whiskey – were sourced and blended by an expert team of whiskey experts and bottled in Tennessee, where Elvis began his career and called home.

Elvis Presley is one of the most influential pop culture figures of the 20th century. Often referred to as the "King of Rock 'n' Roll," Elvis' commanding voice and charismatic stage presence unleashed a musical and cultural revolution that changed the world. Over the course of his extraordinary career, Elvis was nominated for 14 Grammy Awards (3 wins), sold over 1 billion records worldwide, received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and was named "One of the Ten Outstanding Young Men of the Nation" by the United States Jaycees, as well as the 2018 recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In addition to his musical accolades, Elvis starred in 33 films and made numerous television appearances.

More than 60 years after his global debut, Elvis' legacy is stronger than ever. His life and music have inspired countless hit musicals, movies and TV series', fiction and non-fiction books, musical covers, and commercial endorsements, as well as a robust merchandise program spanning collectibles and fashion collaborations. An enduring symbol of "The King of Rock 'n' Roll's" stardom, Graceland, Elvis' Memphis home, is the second most-visited home in the United States after the White House, drawing over 600,000 visitors annually and tens of thousands of fans for its Elvis Week celebration. With more than 15 million fans across social media and a growing multimedia presence, the "King of Rock 'n' Roll" continues to inspire today's most influential musicians, designers, entertainers, and social influencers and captivate audiences around the world. For more information, visit elvisthemusic.com . Shop Elvis products at shopelvis.com. Follow Elvis on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Grain & Barrel Spirits is an innovative-driven global spirits portfolio that develops and scales authentic brands - connecting the best artisans with markets and consumers around the world. The company's core brands include: Chicken Cock Whiskey , a historically significant whiskey brand established in Paris, Kentucky, in 1856; Tequila Eterno Verano , a range of ultra-premium tequilas made for adventurous souls; Dixie Vodka , the leading premium homegrown vodka produced in the Southeast, having won the prestigious 2019 and 2020 and 2021 "Rising Star" Growth Brands Awards from Beverage Dynamics magazine; High Goal Luxury Gin , a small batch, ultra-premium gin produced in Charleston; Elvis Whiskey , Elvis Presley-inspired whiskeys; and Virgil Kaine Lowcountry Whiskey . Grain & Barrel Spirits has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in America three years in a row.

