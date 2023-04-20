CLASSIC STREET RACING ARCADE GAME THE FAST & THE FURIOUS ZOOMS INTO HOMES WITH HIGH-OCTANE EXPERIENCE FROM ARCADE1UP

MIAMI, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular and record-smashing Fast & Furious Saga will race into homes next month with the release of The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game, Arcade1Up announced today, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms. Releasing ahead of the tenth installment in the Universal Pictures film saga, Fast X, the classic The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game will transport fans into the fast-paced world of street racing, letting them experience the thrill of the blockbuster films from the comfort of their home. Pre-orders kick off today on BestBuy.com and will be available on May 5, 2023 for $599.99.

With Arcade1Up's new arcade machine, The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game, the first home arcade machine of the franchise, fans can get behind the steering wheel and put the pedal to the metal in two games, The Fast & The Furious and The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift, for action-packed racing including high-speed car chases and more. Featuring a crisp 17-inch LCD screen, full-color graphics, and Wi-Fi leaderboards, the machine offers an unrivaled immersive experience.

"We are huge fans of the Fast & Furious franchise, and I couldn't be happier to bring back a classic and truly authentic experience for fans of the series," said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Arcade1Up. "The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game is the perfect addition to our new Deluxe line, offering a high-quality at-home arcade experience at an accessible price."

"The Fast & Furious Saga is one of the highest-grossing and enduring global franchises of all time, and we can't wait for fans to immerse themselves in this popular arcade game inspired by The Fast & The Furious and The Fast & The Furious: Tokyo Drift," said Jim Molinets, SVP of Production, Universal Games and Digital Platforms. "The Arcade1Up arcade machine lets players experience fan-favorite vehicles, jaw-dropping action, and high-stakes drama at home."

Sporting Arcade1Up's new flagship line, the Deluxe Edition, The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game has a streamlined style and a sleek single cabinet design. Echoing the look of the classic arcade machine, The Fast & The Furious Deluxe includes a light-up marquee, faux coin door, a performance 4-gear speed shifter, and racing steering wheel with rumble as well as gas and brake pedals.

And, in a first for Arcade1Up, players can link up to four The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Games together through a local network to create the ultimate arcade set-up! *

The Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game is now available for pre-order at BestBuy.com and will be available for purchase on May 5, 2023 for $599.99.

Assets can be found in our online press kit. For more information and to sign up to be notified with more news on Arcade1Up's new products, check out Arcade1up.com or download the new Arcade1Up companion app in the App Store and Google Play.

*Cabinets need to be connected on the same local area network and will not connect over the internet.

About Arcade1Up

It's time to play again! Home entertainment titan Tastemakers presents Arcade1Up, a line of award-winning, innovative ¾ scale home arcade and pinball machines featuring licensed retro games from the golden age of arcades. Arcade1Up's classic titles include NFL Blitz Legends, NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION, Golden Tee 3D, Terminator 2, Tron™, Street Fighter™, X-Men, Mortal Kombat®, Atari, Pong®, PAC-MAN™, Star Wars™, Marvel Super Heroes™, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™, Killer Instinct™, Dragon's Lair, Ridge Racer™, Golden Axe™, Simpsons™, Big Buck Hunter®, and others. Arcade1Up's digital board game, The Infinity Game Table™ and the portable, Infinity Game Board, features over 100 classic games in a digital format, including Risk, Monopoly®, Clue®, Harry Potter™ Wizard's Chess, TICKET TO RIDE® and Scrabble®. Arcade1Up allows people to play in the comfort of their homes, with an authentic retro arcade experience, and Wi-Fi for online play, at an accessible price. Check out Arcade1Up.com, Facebook , Instagram , Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube .

About THE FAST & FURIOUS SAGA

Over the course of ten films that have stoked passion in an ever-expanding audience and have earned more than $6 billion at the worldwide box office, Universal Pictures' record-smashing, homegrown Fast & Furious Saga has become the studio's most-profitable and longest-running franchise. Across social media platforms, the fan following for the movies and cast has grown into the biggest of any active franchise. On the heels of F9, which was a top-5 box office grossing film of 2021, the blockbuster franchise has expanded to a multitude of offerings – from toys and video games to an animated series and the successfully launched spin-off franchise, Hobbs & Shaw. Fast X, the tenth chapter in the Fast & Furious Saga, debuts May 2023.

About Universal Games and Digital Platforms

Universal's Games and Digital Platforms group leverages the vast portfolio of IP and characters from NBCUniversal. The Games and Digital Platforms group is a business unit of Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E), which is chartered with globally expanding the company's intellectual properties, franchises, characters and stories through innovative physical and digital products, engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and 3rd party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's three lines of business include Consumer Products, Games and Digital Platforms, as well as Theme Parks Products & Retail. The company's extensive portfolio includes properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation, and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. UP&E is part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. www.universalproductsexperiences.com.

