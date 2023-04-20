BIC® LIGHTS UP AMERICA TO FIND SNOOP DOGG'S EZ REACH ® LIGHTER

Brand Expands "Most Borrowed Lighter" Ad Campaign with a Joint Search Party & Consumer Sweepstakes

SHELTON, Conn., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a world leader in stationary, lighters, and shavers, is calling on consumers to help find entertainment superstar Snoop Dogg's BIC® EZ Reach® Lighter which was "borrowed" by music icon Willie Nelson in the most recent spot launched by the brand.

Help Find Snoop Dogg’s BIC® EZ Reach® Lighter at FindBic.com. Crediting: Ryan Workman and Mt. Shasta Brewing Co. (Weed, CA) (PRNewswire)

Willie Nelson joined Snoop Dogg and lifestyle innovator Martha Stewart earlier this year for the third iteration of BIC's viral EZ Reach Lighter campaign, "Most Borrowed Lighter," which reinforces the pocket-sized lighter's 1.45-inch extended wand that helps light hard-to-reach places and helps keep fingers away from the flame.

BIC EZ Reach Lighters are so useful that friends and family tend to "borrow" them for their own lighting needs. Perhaps that's why Willie Nelson has borrowed Snoop's BIC EZ Reach lighter for a tour of America's most "herb-friendly" cities like Blunt, CA, Pottsville, PA, Weed, CA, Stoneville, NC, Reefer City, CA, and others. With the help of Snoop and Martha, BIC EZ Reach is lighting up the ultimate search party for the ultimate lighter with an epic sweepstakes.

Starting today through April 30th, consumers can visit FindBIC.com to virtually engage with a search map of possible herb-scented locations Willie may have hidden Snoop Dogg's borrowed lighter. Once consumers have spotted Willie with Snoop Dogg's lighter via a unique out-of-home display, they'll have the opportunity to enter for a chance to win exclusive signed merch by Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart.

"There's a reason BIC EZ Reach is the most borrowed lighter—it's perfect for candles, grills, and more," said Jeany Mui, Marketing Director, BIC Flame for Life. "Whether you need a lighter for a special occasion, your grill, or firepit, BIC EZ Reach is there to light the way."

The 360-marketing campaign kicked off with a giant digital billboard at One Times Square on April 17, along with a campaign video featuring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg rallying consumers to help with the joint search for the borrowed lighter. Martha, Snoop and Willie will also be promoting the sweeps with social posts, setting up the call to action to find Snoop Dogg's BIC EZ Reach Lighter.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States & DC who are 19 years of age or older. Void in AK, HI and where prohibited. Help Find Snoop Dogg's BIC® EZ Reach® Lighter Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 AM ET on 4/17/23 & ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 4/30/23. Sponsored by BIC USA Inc. For Official Rules, visit findbic.com/ .

About BIC EZ Reach lighters

The BIC EZ Reach lighter launched in August 2020 with incredible success and securing distribution at major retailers. EZ Reach lighters are currently available in six designs: Classic BIC colors, Camouflage, Home Decor, Favorites Designs, Martha Stewart designs, and Snoop Dogg designs. The lighters are available at major retailers in-store and online and on BIC.com.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Flex™, Soleil®, EZ Reach™, BodyMark™, Cello®, Djeep®, Lucky® Stationery, Rocketbook®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox™ and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube

