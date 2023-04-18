"Simple Solvents Launches One of the First Full-Service E-Commerce Solvent Websites"

TAMPA, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple Solvents, a leading provider of solvents for botanical extraction, announced today the launch of its new e-commerce website. The website offers a full suite of education on solvents for botanical extraction, along with easy ordering, subscription services, freight and logistics transparency, and easy payments.

This innovative website is one of the first e-commerce platforms that offers solvents for botanical extraction.

This innovative website is one of the first e-commerce platforms that offers solvents for every buyer, from the home extraction enthusiast to a large-scale commercial extraction facility. Customers can now easily access the full range of Simple Solvents' products online, with just a few clicks.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our new e-commerce website," said Brandon Bahr, CEO of Simple Solvents. "Our goal is to make purchasing solvents for botanical extraction as easy and seamless as possible for our customers. With our new website, customers can now easily order, pay, and track their shipments online, saving them time and effort."

The new website is designed to provide customers with a simple and intuitive buying experience. The platform features a comprehensive product catalog that includes all of Simple Solvents' products, along with detailed product descriptions and specifications. Customers can also take advantage of subscription services to ensure they never run out of the solvents they need.

According to Keith Johnson, owner of The Carboxyl Group, "We've been using Simple Solvents' products for almost two years now, and I have to say, we're thrilled with the quality of their solvents. With the new features offered on their website, we now have more time to focus on what we do best - extraction of plant medicine."

In addition, the website provides customers with freight and logistics transparency, allowing them to select from multiple carriers and track their shipments in real-time. Customers can also take advantage of a range of payment options, including cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrency.

"Currently, there are minimal websites that allow you to purchase chemicals, and the traditional way of ordering is highly manual and processing can take 3-7 days," said Brandon Bahr. "Simple Solvents is innovating the industry by offering a full-service e-commerce platform that makes purchasing solvents for botanical extraction easier, faster, and more convenient than ever before."

You can find solvents for extraction at simplesolvents.com

