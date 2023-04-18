Mitchell Expands Third Party Claims Capabilities to Include Coventry Integrated Auto Network

Enhanced program allows access to industry's largest medical provider network for auto claims

SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell has announced its third party auto solution has been expanded with the Coventry Integrated Auto Network, a premier national network of directly contracted medical providers. The expansion is designed to enable fast and fair settlements on unrepresented third party claims. The move gives adjusters the tools they need to help improve efficiency, payment accuracy, and cost containment. Mitchell and Coventry are both part of the Enlyte family of companies.

Enlyte is the parent brand of Mitchell | Genex | Coventry, a leader in cost-containment technology, independent medical exams (IME), provider and specialty networks, case management services, pharmacy benefit and disability management. (PRNewsfoto/Enlyte,Mitchell International) (PRNewswire)

By pairing Coventry's Integrated Auto Network with Mitchell's existing provider negotiation solution, insurance carriers can improve efforts to free up adjuster time to focus on claim settlement. Simultaneously, Mitchell's integrated solution extends access to both the Coventry network and provider negotiation services in a single request, without interrupting the claims management process.

"We are continually looking for ways to provide additional value for our customers. This solution is a natural extension for customers who currently use Mitchell bill review for third party claims," said Norman Tyrrell, Vice President, Product Management at Mitchell. "The enhancement extends access to Coventry's network, with over 860,000 providers and 5,000 facilities nationwide, helping to improve adjuster capacity to handle more claims while paying an appropriate contractual amount for unrepresented third party claims."

The combination of Coventry's network with Mitchell's negotiations solution is structured to enhance savings for customers through operational excellence, technology and innovation. The goal is a prompt, fair settlement and medical expense savings for more claims. The network is set up for easy implementation to provide a quick and simple way to help carriers improve outcomes for third party claims and increase accuracy and consistency with provider payments.

About Enlyte

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Enlyte (www.enlyte.com) is the parent company of Mitchell, Genex and Coventry, leaders in cost-containment technology, independent medical exams (IME), provider and specialty networks, case management services, pharmacy benefit and disability management. The Enlyte businesses align their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions in a combined organization of nearly 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

About Mitchell International

Mitchell International Inc. (www.mitchell.com) delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

About Coventry

Coventry (www.coventrywcs.com) offers workers' compensation, auto, and disability care-management network solutions for employers, insurance carriers, and third-party administrators. Our national directly contracted network solutions include more than 860k professional providers and 5,000 facilities focused on workers' comp and auto liability injuries. Coventry leverages more than 40 years of industry experience, knowledge, and data analytics.

