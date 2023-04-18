MADE IN AMERICA RETURNS TO BENJAMIN FRANKLIN PARKWAY ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2ND & SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3RD

THE TWO-DAY FESTIVAL RELEASES 2023 EARLY BIRD TICKETS

PHILADELPHIA, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MADE IN AMERICA, the ground-breaking JAY-Z curated two-day music festival and staple of Labor Day Weekend, returns to Philadelphia Saturday, September 2nd and Sunday, September 3rd. Early bird tickets and VIP packages are now available on Miafest.lnk.to/EarlyBirdTix .

Made In America Returns to Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Saturday, September 2 & Sunday, September 3 (PRNewswire)

"The Made In America festival has become synonymous with Labor Day Weekend. 2022 was an overwhelming success with our headliners, Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator, all the amazing talent on the line-up, and the positive energy from all our attendees," stated Desiree Perez, CEO, Roc Nation. "For 2023, we look forward to returning to the City Of Brotherly Love for another record-breaking year on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway."

The festival not only honors artists and music fans, but supports the community that has been its home for over a decade. Since the inaugural two-day concert in 2012, the event has generated over $180 million in economic impact for the city of Philadelphia. The festival's ever important Cause Village, which benefits organizations that are vital to accomplishing much needed positive work in Philadelphia and beyond, will also be returning.

Additional information and talent line up to be announced. Media can apply for credentials and join the press list here: https://forms.gle/4sio1iviHfQzdTYw5 . For the latest on the "Made In America" Festival visit www.madeinamericafest.com.

