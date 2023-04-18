Fountain Life Promotes Helen Messier, M.D., Ph.D. to Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Messier will lead the company's global medical, clinical, and scientific teams

NAPLES, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain Life, a preventative health and longevity company committed to transforming global healthcare from reactive to proactive, today announced the promotion of Helen Messier, M.D., Ph.D. to Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Messier joined Fountain Life in 2022 as Chief Clinical and Scientific Officer. She is a scientist and a certified family practice physician who has devoted most of her career to harnessing data to close the translational gap in medicine. She has cultivated a unique capability of integrating multi-omics data and digital health technologies into real-world clinical care to enable patients to realize the beneficial potential of biomedical technologies.

"Helen's background as a practicing physician, combined with her expertise in clinical science and digital health, make her an exceptional choice for the chief medical officer role at Fountain Life," said Bill Kapp, M.D., Fountain Life CEO and co-founder. "Her dedication to helping people live longer and healthier lives and passion for sharing her knowledge with other practitioners is evident throughout her career. We are fortunate to have her on our leadership team."

In her role as CMO, Dr. Messier will lead the company's medical, clinical, and scientific teams and oversee the establishment of Fountain Life University. Fountain Life University is designed to train Fountain Life certified practitioners. Dr. Messier will also spearhead efforts to gain insights and publish findings from Fountain Life's vast amount of data and will continue to serve as the medical director for Fountain Life's newest center in Lake Nona (Orlando, FL).

"I am excited to continue pursuing Fountain Life's mission to improve longevity and quality of life not only through early screening and diagnosis but identifying the underlying drivers of disease in the first place. When these are addressed not only can chronic disease be prevented, but it can also be reversed," commented Dr. Messier. "By leveraging AI technologies and advanced diagnostic testing we can identify conditions such as cancer, cardiac, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases at their earliest stages and this early detection can have a tremendous impact on patient lifespan and well-being. I look forward to bringing the capabilities of Fountain Life to more people as we expand throughout the U.S. and globally."

Dr. Messier received a Bachelor of Science (Honors in Genetics) and a Ph.D. in Molecular Immunology from the University of Alberta. She completed post-doctoral studies at the La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology in San Diego, CA and received her M.D. from the University of Calgary. Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Messier has a notable record as an innovator and healthcare entrepreneur. In addition to her roles on several medical and scientific advisory boards, she founded a national network of concierge medical practices in Canada, served as Medical Director of Genomics at Human Longevity Inc., and was the founding Chief Medical Officer of Viome.

About Fountain Life

Fountain Life brings together the world's most renowned scientists and physicians to boost longevity and performance – putting health back in healthcare. Fountain Life does this by using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to collect data and gain insights into the human body that have never been possible before. Fountain Life's data-driven approach enables finding illnesses, including cancer, cardiac, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disease, early before they can cause harm. As a result, Fountain Life members operate at peak performance throughout their life with the aim that they will feel as healthy and vibrant at 100 as they were at 60. Learn more at www.fountainlife.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

