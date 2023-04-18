ConvergeOne Honored on CRN's 2023 Tech Elite 250 List

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the premier IP enabled, solutions led, customer experience company, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored ConvergeOne on its Tech Elite 250 list.

CRN's annual Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers in the U.S. and Canada who have differentiated themselves by achieving the highest level and largest breadth of certifications and specializations from key technology partners in the infrastructure, cloud and security spaces, including Amazon, Cisco, Dell Technologies, HPE, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and VMware.

"ConvergeOne is proud to be included in the CRN Tech Elite 250 list, as it reflects our ability to transform our customers' businesses with industry-leading solutions, services and innovations," said Jeffrey Russell, Chief Executive Officer, ConvergeOne. "Our team of experts is committed to designing purposeful solutions that solve unique challenges, elevate customer experiences and unlock real value."

ConvergeOne's placement in the Tech Elite 250 validates its status as a trusted advisor and solutions partner. ConvergeOne offers a comprehensive range of secure, on-demand IT solutions and services tailored to customers' needs, with roadmaps that are purpose-built to deliver high value outcomes. Whether organizations are looking to reimagine customer interactions, enable the future of work or build a cyber-resilient enterprise, ConvergeOne leverages its relationships with today's leading technology companies to understand customers' desired business outcomes and fast forward their journey to get there.

ConvergeOne has continually been recognized on CRN's Tech Elite 250 list because of its longstanding customer relationships and customer-centric values. ConvergeOne's focus on customer success is backed by its 2021 Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80, a score that is nearly double the industry benchmark (as reported by ClearlyRated®) and places ConvergeOne in the NPS "World Class" category for the fourth consecutive year. This NPS validates ConvergeOne's ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and deep domain expertise in the areas of collaboration, security and networking that together deliver incredible end-to-end customer experiences.

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About ConvergeOne

ConvergeOne is the premier IP enabled, solutions led, customer experience company. We create value for customers by developing progressive solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 10,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with collaboration, security and enterprise networking solutions. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and deep domain expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with key global industry partners, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com.

