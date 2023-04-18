Clif Family Winery & Farm Achieves B Corp Certification

Family-owned, values-driven food and wine business meets high standards for social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

ST. HELENA, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clif Family Winery & Farm, makers of organically farmed wine and specialty food in the Napa Valley, today announced that it has become a Certified B Corporation, one of only a handful of companies in the wine industry to have received this level of recognition. With this certification, Clif Family Winery & Farm joins a growing global community of more than 6,500 responsible businesses from 89 countries and over 160 industries, committed to high levels of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

Clif Family Winery and Farm Logo (PRNewswire)

Clif Family Winery & Farm achieve B Corp certification, recognizing high level of sustainable business practices.

Clif Family Winery and Farm has focused on sustainable practices supporting their people, planet, and community since its founding by husband and wife, Gary Erickson and Kit Crawford in 2004. Multiple initiatives laid the groundwork to help the company achieve B Corp Certification including:

All actively managed agricultural lands including 90 acres of vineyards and 10 acres of vegetables, fruit orchards and olive groves, are CCOF certified organic which requires that lands be managed without the use of synthetic fertilizers or toxic, persistent pesticides.

All vineyards are also certified as Napa Green Vineyards, the first sustainable winegrowing certification to focus specifically on climate action, regenerative farming, and social equity.

All facilities and vineyards run on 100% renewable electricity sourced through the MCE Deep Green renewables program or generated by on-site solar panels.

All shipping and packaging supplies are reusable, recyclable, or compostable.

Every employee receives generous healthcare benefits, a 401k , wellness programs, and 16 hours of paid company time to volunteer in their local community.

The winery's Sip & Support monthly fundraising program benefits twelve local non-profit partners each year.

B Corp Certification recognizes companies for using business as a force for good by considering the impact of their operations on their employees, customers, communities, and environment. Clif Family Winery & Farm's achievement of B Corp Certification supports its long-standing commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, and their willingness to go above and beyond traditional business practices.

"As a company that has focused on caring for our planet, people and community since we began this business 19 years ago, this certification acknowledges the hard work that our team does each and every day to be better stewards of the earth," said Linzi Gay, President of Clif Family Winery & Farm. "We are excited to join the B Corp community of changemakers working to create a better planet for our children and future generations."

To achieve B Corp certification, Clif Family Winery & Farm underwent a rigorous assessment of its social and environmental impact, including its governance structure, environmental practices, community engagement, and labor practices. The assessment was conducted by B Lab, a non-profit organization that certifies B Corporations and provides tools and support for ongoing improvement. Companies must achieve an overall score of at least 80 points. Clif Family Winery & Farm received a score of 93.7 on the B Impact Assessment, while the typical median score for an average business is 50.9. "We are very proud of our score this year and also excited to start down a pathway of measurable, continuous improvement in our business," says Linzi Gay.

About Clif Family Winery & Farm

Gary Erickson and Kit Crawford co-founded Clif Family Winery & Farm in 2004, inspired by their passion for creating delicious, small-batch food and wine while caring for their people, planet and community. The company makes the highest quality wine and food with the lowest impact on our planet. The portfolio includes organically farmed Napa Valley wines and specialty foods, including Solar Grown Honey, Savory Nut Mixes, Chocolates, Fruit Preserves, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil. Clif Family farms 90 acres of organic vineyards and a 10-acre vegetable garden, olive grove and fruit orchard in the Napa Valley. For more information, please visit www.cliffamily.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clif Family Winery & Farm