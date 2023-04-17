The Tech Race for Cooking the Perfect Burger: Aniai Unveils Game-Changing Robotic Kitchen.

DOVER, Del., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniai, a fast-growing robotics company and global provider of innovative kitchen solutions, is set to revolutionize the foodservice industry with its first product, "Alpha Grill". This award-winning cooking robot is specifically designed for burger patties and combines state of the art AI and automation technology to transform traditional foodservice workflows.

With a team of highly qualified engineers, business professionals, and industry experts, Aniai has developed a cutting-edge solution that promises to reduce cooking time by 50% and prepare 8 burgers in under 1 minute. The Alpha Grill's double-sided grill modules offer top-tier cooking efficiency in the industry, setting it apart from existing products.

The Alpha Grill boasts a range of innovative features that make it a standout in the market. Its high configurability allows it to perfectly follow recipes provided by restaurants, ensuring consistent quality in terms of thickness and doneness of the patty. The robot also comes with auto-cleaning features, reducing the workload of kitchen staff and improving overall kitchen operations.

Aniai's groundbreaking innovation has garnered significant attention. The company recently secured a seed round investment of $3 million from Capstone Partners and Lotte Ventures, propelling it into the national spotlight. Aniai has also been selected for an international trade program with The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, which has resulted in the installation of the Alpha Grill at Abe's Corner. Additionally, Aniai has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Kitchen Innovation Award by The National Restaurant Association (NRA), which will be presented at the NRA Show 2023 in Chicago in May.

"We are thrilled by the global recognition of our expertise and potential", said Aniai CEO and co-founder, Gunpil Hwang. "As a global automation innovator, we are committed to solving the challenges faced by the foodservice sector with intelligent solutions that help restaurants thrive."

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Delaware, Aniai, a member company of Born2Global Centre, is a global innovator in automation and AI within the foodservice sector. The company's mission is to empower restaurants to improve their kitchen operations by delivering intelligent solutions that increase production, reduce costs, and enhance quality and service.

