NUTEX HEALTH TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG'S HIMSS DIGITAL HEALTH IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL BOOTH TOURS

HOUSTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 20 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced that Clinigence Health, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, will participate in BTIG's HIMSS Digital Health In-Person and Virtual Booth Tours this week.

Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chairman and CEO of Nutex Health, and Warren Hosseinion, M.D., President of Nutex Health, will present at the BTIG HIMSS Digital Health Virtual Booth Tour on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 3pm EST. Additionally, Chuck Kandzierski, Chief Operating Officer of Clinigence Health, will be participating in an in-person meeting with investors hosted by BTIG on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 4pm EST on-site during the annual HIMSS Conference held at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

"The population health management and risk stratification tools that Clinigence delivers to providers are essential components in the management of health and wellness in an era transitioning to value-based care. We are pleased to have the opportunity to share our vision and meet with investors and industry constituents during the HIMSS Conference in Chicago," stated Chuck Kandzierski, Chief Operating Officer and Chairman of Nutex Health.

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 750 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 23 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) is a healthcare management and operations company with two divisions: a Hospital Division and a Population Health Management Division.

The Hospital Division owns, develops, and operates innovative health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). This division owns and operates 20 facilities in 8 states.

The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organization (MSO), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

Forward-Looking Statements

