JW MARRIOTT GOA DEBUTS IN INDIA'S COASTAL PARADISE CITY

PANAJI, India, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's global portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, made its debut in Goa, India today with the opening of JW Marriott Goa . Set in an unparalleled location along the golden Goan coastline and close to landmark attractions, historic forts, churches, and pristine beaches, JW Marriott Goa is the perfect getaway and an embodiment of the JW Marriott principle of mindfulness. With thoughtfully crafted spaces, transformative experiences and sophisticated style, the new hotel is poised to be an oasis of luxury and warm hospitality, empowering guests to focus on feeling revitalized in mind, body and spirit.

"JW Marriott is at the forefront of the evolution of luxury, blending a legacy of extraordinary hospitality with a contemporary commitment to mindfulness and well-being that continues to be a priority for today's luxury traveler," said Bruce Rohr, Global Brand Leader, JW Marriott. "JW Marriott Goa embodies this modern approach to luxury through its thoughtful design, emphasis on serene spaces and connection to the natural world."

"We are delighted to announce the opening of JW Marriott Goa. This opening marks a milestone for Marriott International's 150th opening in South Asia. It solidifies our commitment in the region and signifies the trust our owners have in us," said Ranju Alex, Area Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International. "We remain confident in the strength of our brands, our team, and we shall continue to pave the way for aggressive expansion with our strong pipeline of hotels."

The new hotel is located along the picturesque coastline of Vagator, Goa, minutes from historic Chapora Fort and Chapora and Vagator beaches, famous for their dramatic cliffs and breathtaking sunset views. This popular travel destination is approximately 27 kilometers from the new Mopa Airport in North Goa and 43 kilometers from Goa International Airport.

Thoughtful Design

Inspired by the rich culture and traditions of Goa, the 151-room JW Marriott Goa reflects the tranquility and beauty of its surroundings, with an architectural narrative featuring local artifacts such as wooden paneling, mother-of-pearl detailing, intricate glassware chandeliers and water fountains that accentuate the natural marble and stone throughout its serene spaces. The use of neutral color palettes of gray and light sand, along with soft ambient lighting, complements the abundant greenery of its natural surroundings. Goan cultural references and elements of modern design interweave to create a sense of place in a peaceful sanctuary. Guestrooms feature balconies that open to breathtaking ocean views, and luxurious suites offer private plunge pools.

Inspired Culinary Creations

JW Marriott Goa features four inviting dining venues to suit all occasions. JW Kitchen is the hotel's all-day restaurant with a theater-style open kitchen, serving globally-inspired cuisine and exquisite local dishes, along with indulgent Sunday brunches and a special children's selection. Pérola is an impeccably-appointed French-style lobby bar with a daily Afternoon Tea service, ideal for casual meetings and get-togethers over a glass of wine, signature coffee or tea, and light snacks. Guests can savor Mediterranean cuisine and exotic cocktails at the hotel's sky-dining Água Bar and Café, perched atop the hotel overlooking the infinity pool and spectacular views of the Goan coast. The luxurious Heliconia serves modern Asian fine dining along with handcrafted cocktails amidst lush natural surroundings. Complementing the resort's commitment to healthy dining, many of the seasonal vegetables and fresh herbs featured on the menus are grown in the hotel's signature JW Garden. Guests can also harvest the fresh produce within the garden's calming spaces as they reconnect with their loved ones in natural surroundings.

Serene Spaces

For guests seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel offers holistic treatments at Spa by JW, which features Goa's first and only Turkish and Moroccan hammams, or steam rooms. The hotel's modern gym, JW Fitness, showcases the latest cardio and weight equipment, and a stunning outdoor infinity pool with poolside cabanas where guests can enjoy a relaxing swim and lounge in the warm tropical sunshine.

The Family by JW program puts families first, offering an entertainment center with virtual reality games, a bowling alley and a children's play area for quality family time together. Kids can learn the art of candle making, create pasta necklaces, enjoy board game competitions, and more, while adults can join Zumba classes, chakra healing sessions, and Gua Sha workshops. Fun-filled activities for all ages, such as water polo and pot painting, allow families to create unforgettable holiday memories.

Spaces For Connection

The hotel offers a total of 18,752 square feet of indoor and outdoor event spaces, including two well-appointed meeting rooms as well as the splendid 4,607-square-feet Grande Salão, an elegant ballroom with an outdoor terrace, complete with the latest audio-visual technology, Wi-Fi and a dedicated events team for seamless and memorable meetings, weddings and celebrations.

"Guests arriving at JW Marriott Goa step into a luxury oasis, set like a rare jewel in one of India's finest tropical beach destinations. Our hotel is a haven of tranquility inspired by its natural surroundings where guests can seek well-being as well as explore all the vibrant attractions of Goa and the genuine hospitality of its people. We look forward to welcoming travelers to discover all that beautiful Goa has to offer," said Manav Malhotra, General Manager, JW Marriott Goa.

