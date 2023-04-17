Bernstein Private Wealth Management names Alex Chaloff as Chief Investment Officer, Head of Investment and Wealth Strategies

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Private Wealth Management (Bernstein), a unit of AllianceBernstein L.P. (NYSE: AB), announced today the appointment of Alex Chaloff as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Head of Investment and Wealth Strategies. Mr. Chaloff is responsible for directing the $113 billion Bernstein platform.

In his role, Mr. Chaloff will lead a national team of strategists across investments and wealth planning, including asset allocation advice, investment platform oversight, model portfolio construction, new product development, manager research, tax planning and solutions, and estate planning research. He will be responsible for Bernstein's investment partnerships and other outside managers across traditional and alternative asset classes.

"In his 18 years at Bernstein Private Wealth, Alex has become a well-known, highly-respected industry veteran, demonstrating a track record of success in managing – and helping to grow – the investment platform for our Private Wealth clients across the country," said AllianceBernstein President and CEO, Seth Bernstein.

Mr. Chaloff joined Bernstein Private Wealth Management in 2005 and was named Head of Alternative Asset Strategies in 2017. In 2020, he was named Co-Head of Investment Strategies, and in 2022 was named Co-Head of Investment and Wealth Strategies. As an industry research leader, Mr. Chaloff constructed a leading-edge Alternative Asset Allocation quantitative framework for the Private Wealth business and authored several whitepapers focused on alternative asset allocation advice. Mr. Chaloff has also led the significant expansion of the Private Wealth Management investment platform, launching several new investment strategies over the last 10 years for clients.

"Under Alex's investment leadership, Bernstein Private Wealth has successfully evolved into the investment manager we are today," said Head of Bernstein Private Wealth and AB Global Client Group Onur Erzan. "Alex has a passion for our firm and culture, and his strong commitment to our clients is continuously reflected in his investment decisions and asset allocation advice."

Beata Kirr, previously the Co-head of Investment & Wealth Strategies, is departing the firm to pursue her passion for direct impact investing. "We celebrate Beata's many contributions to the firm over her 16-year career with Bernstein, including leadership of our Purpose Driven platform and our Women & Wealth programming," added Erzan. "We wish Beata great success in the next chapter of her career, as she departs to focus fully on the launch of a new impact investing alternative manager."

About Bernstein

Bernstein Private Wealth Management advises ultra-high- and high-net-worth clients on planning for—and living with—the complexities that come with significant wealth. Bernstein is distinguished among major wealth managers by its expertise in navigating life's transitions through a holistic approach. A flexible process—paired with innovative research, sophisticated modeling, and cutting-edge investment solutions—also set Bernstein apart. Headquartered in Nashville, Bernstein is a business unit of AllianceBernstein, which ranks among the largest investment managers in the world, with offices in major world markets across 26 countries and jurisdictions and over $676 billion in assets under management. For additional information visit Bernstein.com.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein (AB) is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major world across 26 countries and jurisdictions. As of March 31, 2023, AB had $676 billion in assets under management. Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

