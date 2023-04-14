Entrepreneur Magazine Ranks Corvus Janitorial Systems Top Ten Lowest Cost Franchise for its "Top Franchises for Less than $50,000" 2023 list

CLEVELAND, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvus Janitorial Systems is proud to be ranked #10 in Entrepreneur Magazine's highly sought after list "Top Franchises for Less than $50,000". This achievement highlights the phenomenal value Corvus conveys to its franchisees, and follows another ranking in Entrepreneur's March/April issue as the #6 Fastest Growing Franchise.

(PRNewsfoto/Corvus Janitorial Systems) (PRNewswire)

Entrepreneur Magazine Ranks Corvus Janitorial Systems Top Ten Franchises under $50,000

"We're thrilled that Entrepreneur Magazine has acknowledged us as a top ten Franchisor in the United States for opportunities that require less than $50,000.00 in capital. Since 2004, our team has been committed to helping our franchisee-partners achieve their business goals but also making the opportunity accessible, since business ownership should be accessible," remarked Justin Douglas, Corvus Founder and Co-CEO.

In 2023 alone, Corvus Janitorial Systems climbed over a hundred spots in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list, doing so as a result of its success in franchisee growth, franchisee satisfaction surveys, financial strength, brand recognition, and attractive fee structure.

According to Corvus Franchisee Chad Weaver, "It's a terrific validation of what I've always known… and that's precisely the reason I became a franchisee back in 2005, and will continue to expand my operation in Kentucky moving forward."

Recognized as a leader in franchising media and publications, Entrepreneur magazine and Entrepreneur.com provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and business owners worldwide.

ABOUT CORVUS JANITORIAL SYSTEMS:

Corvus Janitorial Systems is a franchisor of commercial and office cleaning systems which delivers customized janitorial and office cleaning services to a range of industries and organizations by its national network of locally owned owner-operated franchisees. The company has 21 regional support offices across the United States with more than 1,000 franchisees. Corvus has been recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2023 lists: Franchise 500, Top Ten Franchises for under $50,000, and Fastest Growing Franchises. Other recognition includes Top Disinfection and Sanitization Company by HR magazine and Most Trusted Disinfection and Sanitization Companies by The Enterprise World. Existing ownership and management has been in place since 2004.

Visit https://corvusjanitorial.com or https://corvusjanitorial.com/franchise/

Follow Corvus Janitorial Systems on Instagram: @corvus_janitorial_franchising

CONTACT:

Tanja LeMotte

tlemotte@corvusjanitorial.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Corvus Janitorial Systems