SunPower Celebrates Dealers for Excellence in Solar Design and Installation

RICHMOND, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, today recognized five of its dealers for exceptionally designed and deployed solar projects commissioned in 2022. SunPower serves over half a million homes across the country, supported by a robust network of more than 850 dealers.

"At SunPower we want a customer's solar system to be more than efficient and resilient — we want it to be a beautiful addition to the home's overall aesthetic," said June Sauvaget, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President at SunPower. "We're thrilled to recognize this group of dealers who went above and beyond to install inspiring solar systems that not only achieve customer savings, but also make our world a little more beautiful."

SunPower's 'Excellence in Design and Installation Awards' is an esteemed accolade for SunPower dealers and recognizes solar installation projects that exemplify the company's commitment to outstanding system aesthetics, quality, performance and customer satisfaction.

National Winner: M Kahn Solar Inc.

With 55 gorgeous all-black panels designed to offset approximately 98% of the customer's annual electricity usage, this 22.825 kW system installed by M Kahn Solar Inc. in Flintridge, CA is a marvel of solar energy production and design aesthetics. In addition to solar panels, this home makes resiliency a priority with a SunVault® battery storage system, which can provide seamless backup power in the event of a power outage.

Regional Winners

The winning dealers for outstanding home solar projects in their respective regions are:

SolarHut, LLC for helping a customer by designing a system to offset about 163% of their annual electricity usage with a 4.25 kW system in Sacramento, CA.

Renova Energy for installing a beautiful 60-panel system in Palm Desert, CA that is designed to achieve an estimated $450K in savings over 25 years.

Tayco Electric & Solar for delivering outstanding customer service while completing a complex solar system installation in Salisbury, NC . According to the homeowner "everything was spot on in regard to communication and timing."

GreenLogic LLC for achieving a subtle yet striking design in collaboration with the home's award-winning architect and owner. This Southhampton, NY home features a solar system with recessed panels integrated seamlessly into the home's metal roof.

To view images of the award-winning installations, please visit https://newsroom.sunpower.com/Dealer-Award-Winners.

To learn more about becoming a SunPower dealer, visit www.sunpower.com/become-a-dealer.

