Presidential Candidate, Gibran Nicholas, to Host Virtual Summit

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentifi CEO and Democratic Presidential challenger candidate Gibran Nicholas (age 43), will be hosting a virtual Summit on April 19 based on concepts from his newly published book, The StorySeller Adventures: How to Grow an Epic Business and Find More Meaning in Your Work. The book is a modern allegory and step-by-step guide to StorySelling." StorySelling is about using the structure, language, and characters of story to sell your ideas more effectively," says Nicholas.

GA Business Owner Challenges President Biden in Democratic Primary (PRNewswire)

Part 1 of The StorySeller Virtual Summit will cover how to use StorySelling and the nine human archetypes to launch your next chapter in life and business. "When I first learned about the nine archetypes, it was a life-changing experience for me," says Nicholas. "I've put together a step-by-step outline for how our modern generation can use the nine archetypes to overcome burnout, rediscover purpose, and find more meaning in our work."

Part 2 of the event will take participants on a journey with nine historical Presidents and imagine the advice they may give in tackling the challenges of our modern generation. Nicholas says, "It's almost like we'll be sitting down with Lincoln, FDR, and JFK to gain their input on how they may tackle issues like civil rights, the wealth gap, immigration, and foreign policy in today's world."

The event also contains exclusive interviews with seven guest speakers including Dr. Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the National Association of Realtors, Hope Atuel, CEO of the Asian Real Estate Association of America, and Chris Voss, best-selling author, and former lead negotiator for the FBI. Day 2 of the event has two tracks, one for entrepreneurs and one for trusted advisors in the housing industry. Nicholas has 23 years of experience as a leader in the financial and housing industry with over 10,000 graduates of his courses and certification programs.

Click here to get a free ticket and reserve your spot.

Gibran Nicholas is the author of The StorySeller Adventures and CEO of Momentifi, a financial information and content marketing platform that provides daily insight to thousands of financial and business professionals. Gibran announced his candidacy to challenge President Biden in the 2024 Democratic Presidential Primary with a video and letter on his website: https://GibranNicholas.com

Media Contact: contact@gibrannicholas.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Momentifi