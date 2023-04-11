The New Z560LS delivers maximum power, productivity, and comfort in rock-solid build

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maximize productivity, cut quality and all-day comfort with the new powerful Z560LS zero-turn commercial mower from Husqvarna Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative outdoor power equipment products. The Z560LS is ideal for commercial landscapers who prioritize the tools needed for a job done right on the first pass.

Husqvarna Group Launches Its Most Powerful Commercial Zero-Turn Mower. (PRNewswire)

A workhorse commercial mower, the Z560LS features a 38.5 HP Kawasaki FX1000 EFI engine that ensures quality results even in the toughest conditions. The high-powered engine coupled with the ZT-5400 Drive System maintains a high blade tip speed even under load, and propels the mower forward with ground speeds up to 12 mph.

"The powerful new Z560LS is a prime example of Husqvarna's commitment to understanding and delivering on the commercial landscaper's distinctive needs," said Carlos Haddad, Vice President of North America, Professional Products at Husqvarna Group. "It is designed to ensure landscapers have the power and comfort to work all day."

The mower's 6-inch deep, 60-inch high-performance cutting deck produces exceptional cut quality while the 10-gauge fabricated construction and oversized 10-inch diameter blade spindles offer the durability needed for consistent performance throughout the mowing season. Add in comfort features including a full suspension seat, automatic park brake and hands-free deck lift system and the result is a durable commercial mower that's ready for a full day's work. A 12-gallon fuel capacity with easy–to-read LED gauge complements the performance and comfort features that enable uninterrupted work and maximum productivity.

The Husqvarna Z560LS will be available in early 2023 at your local dealer. Learn more about the Z560LS and the entire roster of commercial landscaping solutions and sales, service, and support options from Husqvarna by visiting Husqvarna.com.

About Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group was founded in 1689 and is today a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park and garden management. The range includes robotic lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, riding lawnmowers and garden irrigation. Husqvarna Group is also a leader in equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are mainly sold under the global Husqvarna and Gardena brands via direct sales, dealers and retailers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. Sales in 2022 amounted to SEK 54 billion and the Group has approximately 14,400 employees in 40 countries.

Husqvarna (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Husqvarna