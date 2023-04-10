Special Edition Gala marks the 50th anniversary of Johnny Rodger's Heisman Trophy Award win.

OMAHA, Neb., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers Jet Award Foundation and Trust is pleased to announce that wide receiver and return specialist Derius Davis of TCU will be the recipient of the 12th Annual Jet Award. He will be recognized at the annual Gala & VIP After Party, which will take place at Baxter Arena on Thursday, April 13, beginning at 5:30 p.m., with a pre-gala press conference set for 4 p.m. All media outlets are invited to attend.

Derius Davis to Receive Annual Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers Jet Award During April 13 Gala

This year's gala is set to be the largest event in the award's history and is designed to be the largest college football awards ceremony ever. Jet Award proceeds provide educational resources to increase scholarship and trade opportunities for post high school graduates. The Award has garnered national attention from coaches and players alike since its inception in 2011, as one of the nation's most prestigious football awards.

This year's gala will also mark the 50th Anniversary of Johnny Rodgers winning the 38th Heisman Trophy Award. Outland and Lombardi trophy winner Rich Glover will be in attendance to help celebrate this milestone with Rodgers and gala attendees.

NFL Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow will be the evening's Keynote speaker. Trev Alberts, Vice Chancellor, Director of UNL Athletics, will be the Guest Speaker and Damon Benning, Voice of the Huskers, will be the Master of Ceremonies. UNL head football coach Matt Rhule and former head coach Tom Osborne will also be in attendance.

Also in attendance will be football legends including Mike Rozier, Tommie Frazier, Eric Crouch, Rick Upchurch, Mike Garrett, Tony Veland, Jerry Murtaugh, Vershan Jackson, Tyler Lockett, Russel Harrison, and others.

Previous Jet Award recipients include current NFL greats Marcus Jones, Dante Pettis, Adoree Jackson, Christian McCaffrey, and Tyler Lockett.

In addition to presenting the Jet Award, the annual Legacy Award will be presented during the Gala. This year's Legacy Award recipients are Ryne Robinson of Miami University Ohio and Aaron Lockett of Kansas State University. Tyler Lockett will return to the Jet Awards for the third time to support his uncle's Legacy Award achievement.

Grandstand tickets are available for $29 and include a $10 food voucher. Visit baxterarena.com to purchase grandstand tickets. Net proceeds from the annual Jet Award Gala directly support the Johnny Rodgers Career and Technical Education Scholarship at Metropolitan Community College.

