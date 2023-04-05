SailGP announces expanded Season 4 global calendar

Expands U.S. market with Los Angeles and New York

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SailGP, the world's most exciting racing on water, has unveiled its expanded Season 4 schedule that spotlights two additional U.S. events in Los Angeles and New York, and the return of Chicago and San Francisco as part of its 12-race global circuit spanning four continents from June 2023 - July 2024.

Changing the perception of sailboat racing, SailGP' s fast-paced, adrenaline-fueled racing uses the high-tech F50, 50-foot race boats with 80-foot wingsails that fly over the water at 60+ mph speeds and thrill fans with close competition, daring maneuvers, thrills and spills, all taking place close to shore in stadium-style racing.

One of the fastest emerging sports properties in the world, SailGP has attracted marquee partners including Rolex, Oracle, NEAR, and Mubadala, and features nine national teams comprising the best athletes in the sport representing the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, and Switzerland.

The North American market features prominently in the expanded 2023-2024 calendar, hosting six of the planned 12 events. This includes a brand new stop in Los Angeles on the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles July 22 - 23, 2023, and the return to New York in June 2024, which hosted SailGP in its inaugural season in 2019.

Chicago will open Season 4 with the Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix on June 16-17, 2023, at the stunning Navy Pier; and San Francisco is set to once again host the Grand Final. Bermuda returns in May 2024, followed by another new location for the league – Canada, which will host an event in June 2024 (venue to be announced).

However, before Season 4 kicks off, SailGP's attention turns to San Francisco May 6 - 7 for the thrilling showdown to Season 3, the Mubadala SailGP Season 3 Grand Final | San Francisco where the top three teams overall will finish the weekend with one, winner-take-all, final race to claim a $1 million bonus. U.S. fans can watch the weekend's racing on CBS Sports Network. Earlier this season, CBS's SailGP viewership topped over 1.6 million viewers in two events, respectively, the highest sailing audience tune in for more than 30 years.

"We're thrilled to unveil the Season 4 schedule, which will see events hosted in four of America's most vibrant cities," said Ben Johnson, SVP of Strategy and Commercial Development. "SailGP is on an incredible growth trajectory as a mainstream sports property – from our impressive CBS broadcast viewership numbers to blue-chip partners and continued expansion, we're proving there is a global interest and demand for sailing."

Looking ahead to the first-ever Los Angeles Sail Grand Prix on July 22-23, Los Angeles Councilmember Tim McOsker, whose district includes the Port, said: "We are excited to welcome SailGP to the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles. Our Outer Harbor is known for its consistent wind conditions – particularly for smaller sailing crafts and windsurfers. This location will make for a challenging, exciting competition, and the wide variety of local restaurants and waterfront activities will make the experience memorable for visiting SailGP race spectators."

SailGP Season 4 Schedule //

2023

June 16-17 // Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix | Chicago at Navy Pier

July 22-23 // United States Sail Grand Prix | Los Angeles

September 9-10 // France Sail Grand Prix | Saint-Tropez

September 23-24 // Italy Sail Grand Prix | Taranto

October 14-15 // Spain Sail Grand Prix | Andalucía- Cádiz

2024

January 13-14 // UAE Sail Grand Prix | Venue to be announced

February 24-25 // KPMG Australia Sail Grand Prix | Sydney

March 23-24 // ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix | Auckland

May 4-5 // Bermuda Sail Grand Prix

June 1-2 // Canada Sail Grand Prix | Venue to be announced

June 22-23 // United States Sail Grand Prix | New York

July 13-14 // SailGP Season 4 Grand Final | San Francisco

ABOUT SAILGP // SailGP is the world's most exciting racing on water. The global championship features national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe. The high-tech, high-speed action features sailing's best athletes racing in identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds approaching 100 km/h. SailGP also races for a better future, championing a world powered by nature. Visit SailGP.com for more information.

