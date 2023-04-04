Kanerika Inc. Combines Innovation with Legacy with FLIP: A Revolutionary Zero-Code DataOps Automation Tool

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanerika Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated flagship tech product, FLIP : a zero-code DataOps automation tool that delivers operational intelligence to business users.

"We are thrilled to unveil FLIP," said Bhupendra Chopra, CEO, Kanerika Inc. "We believe that FLIP will revolutionize data transformation and provide our customers with a significant competitive advantage. FLIP is a result of Kanerika's unflinching focus on data engineering and learning from leading global enterprises on key data-related pain points. This product launch provides a glimpse into the future of Kanerika, as we continue to bring cutting-edge, innovative solutions to help our clients craft efficient enterprises."

FLIP is a state-of-the-art AI-enabled DataOps automation tool that streamlines data processes to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. With an intuitive user interface, FLIP allows business owners to control and manage their data pipelines and processes with no or little technical knowledge, without the dependence on data engineers. FLIP comes pre-configured with industry-specific data templates and integrations for faster onboarding. Deploying FLIP can be up to 50% more cost-effective than traditional DataOps tools and can save up to 75% of overall DataOps costs. It frees up data engineers to focus on higher value and strategic initiatives. With FLIP, enterprises can collaboratively connect and cleanse datasets to unlock their value.

Kanerika is delighted to welcome Krishna Guda to its advisory board, to further strengthen FLIP's core team. Having held senior leadership positions in several successful companies, Mr. Guda's experience in steering global companies combined with his deep knowledge of AI/ML is expected to enhance the capability of FLIP exponentially.

In his words, "I am honored to join Kanerika's Advisory Board and look forward to working with the team to drive continued success. The company has a strong reputation for delivering innovative solutions and I am excited to play a part in FLIP's growth."

Kanerika is a global consulting firm crafting efficient enterprises by deploying automated, integrated, data engineering and analytical solutions. Kanerika crafts innovative strategies harnessing the power of proprietary digital consulting frameworks and composable solution architecture. Strengthening its implementation expertise, Kanerika expanded its domain from Insurance, Logistics, Financial Services, Healthcare to Manufacturing, Retail, Hi-tech, and Telecom industries. Kanerika has helped top brands increase their speed in responding to evolving market conditions, reducing their operational costs, and empowering them with the right tools and insights for effective decision-making. Focused on innovation and committed to excellence, Kanerika is dedicated to delivering the best possible solutions to its customers.

