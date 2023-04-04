Butler Snow Expands with New Office in Huntsville, Alabama

Multiple Attorneys Across Practices Join as Firm Adds Third Alabama Office

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Butler Snow LLP is pleased to announce that the firm has expanded its presence in Alabama by opening a new office in Huntsville. With this addition, the firm welcomes 23 attorneys, bringing the total number of attorneys to 404 firm-wide. The firm also welcomes 9 new staff members joining with roles including managers, paralegals, legal assistants and marketing staff. Huntsville will be the firm's third location in Alabama. Butler Snow previously established offices in Montgomery and Birmingham . One attorney will join Butler Snow's Montgomery office.

"It's an honor that this team of exceptional attorneys is joining Butler Snow, and it is a true testament to our culture of teamwork and our client-first approach. They share our commitment to client service and will be true assets to the firm," said Christopher R. Maddux , chair of Butler Snow. "We have also long viewed Huntsville as a key market with great potential. Huntsville is an ideal location, positioned near our Birmingham and Nashville offices. These additions will greatly benefit clients and help facilitate the firm's future growth strategies."

Attorneys joining Butler Snow in the Huntsville office are David B. Block , Allison B. Cain , Isom Carden , Daniel (Dan) Chism , William Cranford , Jon E. Holland , Harper Lanier , William R. (Bill) Lunsford , Melissa Marler , Matthew H. Moore , Matthew (Matt) Parker , John M. Parker, Jr. , Lynette Potter , Matthew B. (Matt) Reeves , Leslie Caren Sharpe , Reave Shewmake , Clifford Z. (Zane) Stafford , Kenneth Steely , Andrew Toler , Allie C. Tucker , Ariel D. Wetzel and Daniel M. Wilson . Anne Adams Hill will join the firm's Montgomery office location.

"Butler Snow's reputation as a firm with a truly collaborative, client-focused culture was attractive to us and we know that it will be to our clients as well," said Leslie Caren Sharpe , who is joining the firm's Finance, Real Estate & Restructuring Group. "We couldn't be happier to join such an innovative and unique firm."

Founded in 1954, Butler Snow offers a full range of business and litigation services across a variety of legal practices with consistent recognition as one of the best law firms nationwide in client service. With this latest addition, the firm adds increased depth and breadth across many legal practice areas, further benefiting local, regional and national clients.

"Our entire team is excited to join Butler Snow, and is looking forward to combining our expertise and resources to enhance the services we can offer our clients," said Bill Lunsford , who will become part of the firm's litigation practice, continuing to litigate on behalf of various state agencies across the country. "This is a great cultural fit and one that matches up well with our practices and clients."

Butler Snow's team approach to serving clients lets the firm use key resources from across its footprint to strategically align legal experience with specific client needs. As a result, clients benefit by receiving efficient and innovative solutions that target the increasingly complex challenges they face every day. This integrated approach is reinforced by the firm's removal of critical barriers that are typically preventative of a truly collaborative culture.

Butler Snow's new Huntsville office is located at 200 West Side Square, Suite 100.

About Butler Snow

Butler Snow LLP is a full-service law firm with more than 400 attorneys collaborating across a network of 27 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ranked as a leading firm for client relations and one of America's Top 100 law firms in the BTI Power Rankings, Butler Snow is recognized as one of the nation's top law firms for client service, including being named to the Client Service A-Team for three consecutive years. Additionally, the firm was ranked 48th out of 650 firms in the BTI Client Relationship Scorecard for understanding client business, anticipating client needs, unprompted communication, legal skills, quality and keeping clients informed. At Butler Snow, inclusion and diversity are key drivers of innovation and creativity and paramount to the firm's culture of collaboration and partnership. The firm is proud to have achieved Diversity Lab's Mansfield Rule Certification Plus, been named a 2022 Top Performer by Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD) and a 2022 finalist for the Thomas L. Sager Award presented by the Minority Corporate Counsel Association (MCCA). Butler Snow is also a long-time member of Lex Mundi , the world's leading network of independent law firms. For more information, visit www.butlersnow.com or follow the firm on Twitter @Butler_Snow .

