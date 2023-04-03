New Experience Perfectly Pairs World-Famous Wines with Gourmet Fare, Offered Fleetwide

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caymus Vineyards and Cabernet Sauvignon are synonymous with wine enthusiasts globally as one of the most sought-after wines to pour and share around the table for special celebrations. Now Princess Cruises is working with this renowned winery to offer the exclusive Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinner, available on Princess ships sailing North America itineraries by the end of April, including all Alaska voyages, and across all ships worldwide by late May.

Princess Cruises Announces New Winemaker Dinner with Caymus Vineyards (PRNewswire)

Available in the popular Crown Grill specialty restaurant for $140 per person, the new Winemaker Dinner leverages the expansive expertise of Chuck Wagner, owner and winemaker of the renowned Napa Valley's Caymus Vineyards, to deliver a five-course menu (see below), crafted to complement the tasting notes of his wines.

The dinner, available for 12 guests per seating, will be offered 2-3 times per cruise, based on voyage length, and interested guests can reserve their spot once on board.

"Our new Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinner further elevates the Princess culinary experience and wonderfully showcases the elegance of cruising," said Sami Kohen, Princess vice president of food and beverage. "Our passionate culinary team and Chuck have curated what promises to deliver a deliciously memorable and tantalizing experience that will have our guests talking long after the last course and glass of wine are served."

Wagner, along with the Princess culinary team, personally selected the wines paired with the multi-course menu served. In addition to Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, he has perfectly matched up the dinner courses with varietals from the family's other offerings, including Caymus-Suisun 'The Walking Fool' Red Blend, Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay, Sea Sun Pinot Noir and Emmolo Sparkling.

"We have an appreciation for family, friends, delicious food and great wine, along with the many connections between them," said Chuck Wagner, Caymus Vineyards owner and winemaker. "We love how Princess also recognizes that cruise travel fosters deeper relationships with its guests and the destinations they visit by sharing experiences around the table, and we're thrilled to pour our wines and share our passion through a specially curated dinner with this beloved cruise line."

Caymus is a hands-on family affair which Wagner founded in 1972, alongside his late parents, when he was just 19 years old. After 50 harvests, he continues to make two renowned Cabernet Sauvignons - Caymus Napa Valley and Caymus Special Selection.

Chuck now works alongside two of his children, Charlie and Jenny, and the family also makes diverse wines from Napa Valley, other parts of California and beyond. Wagner is widely recognized for his winemaking and industry leadership, and all three Wagners continue to experiment with farming and winemaking, continuing the family legacy and commitment to excellence.

In addition to the new dinner, Caymus Vineyards is also working with Princess on a refreshed wine menu, and Caymus Vineyards will be the curator for the cruise line's Crown Grill steakhouse, chops and seafood specialty restaurant, with wine pairing recommendations on the menu. Coming later this year, guests will have the opportunity to visit Caymus Vineyards in Rutherford, Napa Valley, and Caymus-Suisun Winery in Suisun Valley, Calif., on exclusive shore excursions offered on various California-based cruises.

Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinner Menu

Openings

Beef carpaccio, celeriac, arugula, shaved parmesan, orange zest, balsamic glaze

or

Marinated Fresh Oyster Mushrooms and Wood Ear Mushrooms green pea granita, roasted hearts of romaine lettuce, smoked citrus dressing

Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands, Calif.

First course

Fresh summer black truffle risotto, Parmigiano Reggiano aged 36 months

Caymus-Suisun 'The Walking Fool' Red Blend, Suisun Valley, Calif.

Main course

Tournedos Rossini – prime beef tenderloin, blossom artichokes

Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, Calif.

or

Seared King Salmon and Giant Prawn

Peruvian potatoes, baby green zucchini and lemon beurre blanc

Sea Sun Pinot Noir, Calif.

Cheeses

Charcuterie and cheese selection

Paired with guest's wine of choice from the dinner

Dessert

Chocolate Rasberry Dream - intense dark chocolate mousse, chocolate raspberry cream, raspberry compote, chocolate sacher, Dark Chocolate Cornflake Crisp

Emmolo Sparkling Wine, Calif.

Princess first introduced its popular Winemaker's Dinner in a private space inspired by a wine cellar in the dining rooms onboard Royal Princess in 2013.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

Princess Cruises Announces New Winemaker Dinner with Caymus Vineyards (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises