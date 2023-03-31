TRUE VALUE COMPANY ACQUIRES SHUR-LINE & WORDLOCK BRANDS

Bolsters Distributor's Exclusive Line-up of Paint and Other Products

CHICAGO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- True Value Company, one of the world's largest hardlines wholesalers, today announced it has purchased certain assets of Nova Wildcat Shur-Line Holdings, Inc., including the Shur-Line and WordLock range of products.

Marks third investment in a year as company pursues growth and lays groundwork for next 75 years

"Acquiring Shur-Line's products is an excellent strategic fit for True Value as we continue to invest in our strong portfolio of paint and paint products," said John Vanderpool, Divisional President, True Value Manufacturing & General Paint. "For the last three years our team has been manufacturing many of Shur-Line's products in our Cary facility, so we are experts with the Shur-Line portfolio. We are excited to work with retailers to further develop this great brand and continue providing consumers with easy-to-use paint project applicators and tools."

On the purchase of WordLock products, True Value's Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Inventory, and Pricing Jake Kalnitz said, "This further demonstrates True Value's focus on offering our retailers innovative, unique products. The WordLock security product line fits perfectly within our core hardware offering, especially for its cutting-edge algorithms that have truly advanced lock technology."

Chris Kempa, CEO of True Value Company said, "This is True Value's third acquisition in the last 12 months and is another example of True Value's commitment to investing in the business, aggressively pursuing growth, and ensuring retailers have what they need to win in the marketplace. I am proud of our team as we continue to lay the groundwork for our next 75 years in business."

Shur-Line's product line includes brushes, roller covers, mini rollers, paint trays, poles, frames, surface prep, edging and convenience tools. Together with True Value Manufacturing's flagship EasyCare paint brand, its Majic brand of consumer paints, and recent expansion of its manufacturing capacity, the company is committed to providing high-quality paint products and services to its customers.

WordLock's product line includes combination padlocks, bicycle locks, car key locks and more, which utilize our memory's natural preference for keywords and the alphabet. WordLock allows consumers to set and change their own combination from thousands of possible word and letter combinations.

About True Value Company

True Value Company, headquartered in Chicago, is one of the world's leading hardlines wholesalers with a globally recognized brand and 75 years of experience serving independent hardware retailers. True Value Company provides its customers in over 60 countries an expansive product set of market-customized assortments at highly competitive prices, superior product availability, innovative marketing programs and a la carte value-added services like eCommerce ship-to-store, store remodel support and True Value University, all within a flexible model that requires no membership. With 13 regional distribution centers, and approximately 2,500 associates serving over 4,500 stores, True Value Company celebrates independence and drives retail excellence across the U.S. and internationally. Learn more at www.TrueValueCompany.com.

