New Product Safety Recalls

Carhartt Recalls Men's Work Pants with Hem Adjustment Cords Due to Fall Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Dick's Sporting Goods
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Carhartt-Recalls-Mens-Work-Pants-with-Hem-Adjustment-Cords-Due-to-Fall-Hazard-Sold-Exclusively-at-Dicks-Sporting-Goods
Delta Enterprise Corp. Recalls 2-in-1 Outdoor Kids Swings Due to Fall Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Delta-Enterprise-Corp-Recalls-2-in-1-Outdoor-Kids-Swings-Due-to-Fall-Hazard
Higdon Outdoors Recalls Battery Packs on XS Series Motion Waterfowl Decoys and Replacement Battery Packs Due to Fire and/or Burn Hazards
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Higdon-Outdoors-Recalls-Battery-Packs-on-XS-Series-Motion-Waterfowl-Decoys-and-Replacement-Battery-Packs-Due-to-Fire-and-or-Burn-Hazards
Lexmark Ventures Recalls Solexio Hair Stylers Due to Electrocution or Shock Hazard
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Lexmark-Ventures-Recalls-Solexio-Hair-Stylers-Due-to-Electrocution-or-Shock-Hazard
Bicycles And Framesets Recalled Due to Crash Hazard; Manufactured by Open Cycle
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Bicycles-and-Framesets-Recalled-Due-to-Crash-Hazard-Manufactured-by-Open-Cycle
Cannondale Recalls Tesoro Neo X Speed Electric Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards
https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Cannondale-Recalls-Tesoro-Neo-X-Speed-Electric-Bicycles-Due-to-Fall-and-Injury-Hazards
About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
