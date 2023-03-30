Login VSI Launches Login Enterprise 5.0: Introduces Powerful Dashboards for Cost and Capacity Tracking

BOSTON and AMSTERDAM, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Login VSI, the industry-leading software provider of 360° proactive visibility for virtual workspaces, announced the release of Login Enterprise 5.0, the latest version of its flagship product.

This release comes with highly anticipated new features – dashboards for cost and capacity tracking that offer predictive insights to help IT organizations control cost and optimize their virtualized desktop and application environments more effectively.

As the market for cloud-based desktops and hosted applications changes, concerns regarding cost management, now and in the future, have shifted to the top of the priority list for many organizations. For years, more visibility has been needed into the capacity and, more importantly, the cost of these environments as they change over time. The dashboards included in Login Enterprise 5.0 help fill this gap by enabling IT teams to track, trend, and monitor production deployments' cost, capacity, and performance over time as environments evolve.

"Understanding the costs associated with desktop and app virtualization, both on-premises and in the cloud, has always been challenging. Login VSI's benchmarking and proactive monitoring capabilities will help customers get accurate estimates–using data from their workloads–of their costs before deploying anything. This will allow them to make data-driven decisions based on cost and price-to-performance ratios while weighing out the benefits of cloud versus on-premises workloads," says Gabe Knuth, Senior Analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group.

Login VSI's mission is to enhance and extend visibility into virtual desktops and applications so IT teams can make wiser, more agile, and cost-effective decisions. The real-time insight provided by the new dashboards supports cost optimization and improves performance by enabling quick issue detection and offering optics into resource utilization.

According to John Vigeant, CEO of Login VSI, "With this major release of Login Enterprise 5.0, Login VSI is the only solution in the market that brings together proactive monitoring, cost optimization, and capacity planning for virtual desktops and apps. This is the very first time in the end-user computing space that VDI and DaaS teams can identify the optimal environment to run their virtual desktop workloads from a cost and performance perspective and measure end-user experience (EUX) to price, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Early customer deployments have already resulted in more than 40% realized savings in a single month of cloud PC spend."

As an established and respected industry leader, Login VSI partners with the world's top hardware and software vendors to ensure their joint customers have the best technology available.

"I am excited to see where Login Enterprise is going. This latest release will provide data-driven metrics for dashboards that fuel the key decision-makers and enable the EUC leaders to provide reporting and justification for their technology plans for the next 1 to 3 yrs. I am glad to be a part of something that will tremendously impact the market and how decisions are driven," says Jason Willis, Practice Principal Experience at Alchemy Technology Group.

This latest release of Login Enterprise will enable partners to strengthen their business cases, improve customer satisfaction, and maximize the value delivered.

For more information on Login Enterprise 5.0, visit https://euc.loginvsi.com/login-enterprise-5.0-now-available or join our latest webinar.

About Login VSI

Login VSI helps organizations proactively manage the performance, cost, and capacity of their virtual desktops and applications wherever they reside – traditional, hybrid, or in the cloud. Our Login Enterprise platform is 100% agentless and can be used in all major VDI and DaaS environments, including Citrix, VMware, and Microsoft. With 360° proactive visibility, IT teams can plan and maintain successful digital workplaces with less cost, fewer disruptions, and lower risk. Founded in 2012, Login VSI is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and Amsterdam, Netherlands. Visit loginvsi.com and follow @loginvsi.

