Cetera Announces Strategic Relationships with Two Financial Institution Investment Services Programs Managing Approximately $133 Million in Assets Under Administration

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), an at-scale wealth hub that offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support and services, announced today that it has finalized strategic relationships with Mechanics Bank* and UNCLE Credit Union*. Through the partnerships, Cetera Investment Services will provide insurance solutions and investment advisory services and help grow the firms' retail investment programs. Mechanics Investment Services located at Mechanics Bank and UNCLE Wealth Management located at UNCLE Credit Union will leverage Cetera's integrated technology, robust growth and operations support, and advice-focused platform.

Mechanics Bank is a full-service community bank in Richland County, Ohio that has been independently managed for over 137 years. As of their affiliation date of 12/17/2022, Mechanics Investment Services oversees $102 million in assets under administration**, and was previously affiliated with Infinex Financial Group. UNCLE Credit Union, based in Northern California, is a full-service financial institution that proudly serves more than 34,000 members. As of their affiliation date of 1/17/2023, UNCLE Wealth Management manages $31 million in assets under administration**, and was previously affiliated with CUSO Financial Services.

"We are excited to welcome these two outstanding institutions to the Cetera family and look forward to close collaboration in achieving shared goals," said LeAnn Rummel, President and CEO of Cetera Investment Services. "We aim to provide important financial institutions like Mechanics Bank and UNCLE Credit Union with the exceptional resources and technologies that enable them to accelerate their growth and continue building success for their clients for years to come."

"We are thrilled to partner with Cetera to grow and enhance our retail investment program," said Dakota Durbin, Vice President of Private Banking at Mechanics Bank. "Cetera delivers outstanding services and personalized client support, and this partnership will empower us to better serve our customers by providing them with more comprehensive financial services and holistic guidance."

"Leveraging Cetera's expertise, extensive resources and industry-leading support will optimize the potential of our retail investment program and UNCLE Wealth Management," said Dree Johnson, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at UNCLE Credit Union. "We look forward to many years of collaboration, support and success with Cetera."

For nearly 40 years, Cetera Investment Services has empowered financial institutions to deepen client connections and expand their services with customized support that helps financial professionals meet their clients' full lifecycle needs. Click here to learn more about Cetera's resources and support for financial institutions.

An at-scale wealth hub, Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera instead creatively addresses advisors' and institutions' unique needs, whether they are seeking to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Cetera's approach empowers advisors to affiliate in whichever way they deem most appropriate. During the professional life cycle of their practice, the Cetera wealth hub helps to ensure each advisor's affiliation model identifies and ignites growth levers in a way that helps increase the value of their practice, people, and legacy. Cetera delivers holistic, unbiased financial planning and advice to Main Street investors, helping them achieve their version of financial wellbeing at all life stages. For financial professionals, Cetera provides growth and succession resources, an enhanced advisor tech stack and importantly, an experience where financial professionals don't feel like a number, but an integral part of Cetera's rich and thriving ecosystem.

Home to more than 8,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $322 billion in assets under administration and $115 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2022. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 14,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.7 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*Securities and insurance products offered through Cetera Investment Services LLC (doing insurance business in CA as CFG STC Insurance Agency LLC), member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Neither firm is affiliated with the financial institution where investments are offered.

*Investments: • Are not FDIC/NCUSIF insured • May lose value • Are not financial institution guaranteed • Are not a deposit • Are not insured by any federal government agency.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera up to 12/17/2022 and 1/17/2023

