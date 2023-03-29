NATSO Commends Lawmakers for Re-Introducing Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing truckstops, travel centers and off-highway energy retailers, today commended Congressman Mike Bost (R-Ill.) and a group of bipartisan lawmakers for re-introducing the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, which would allow grant recipients to partner with private truck parking providers to expand truck parking capacity nationwide.

"Representatives Mike Bost (R-Ill.) and Angie Craig (D-Minn.) along with Senators Mark Kelly (R-AZ) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) have worked diligently to advance opportunities to expand the number of commercial truck parking spaces for America's truck drivers," said NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings. "Truckstops and travel centers are committed to serving professional drivers, including providing safe places to stop and rest, as they deliver America's economy and keep the supply chain moving. Allowing grant recipients to harness the collective expertise that private travel centers can provide affords an opportunity to maximize federal funds and increase truck parking capacity along those freight corridors where it may be needed."

The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act recognizes the important role that travel centers and truckstops play in serving America's long-haul truck drivers by prioritizing grant applications that demonstrate consultation with private providers of truck parking as well as a demonstrated shortage of commercial vehicle parking.

NATSO appreciates that the measure does not call for commercializing rest areas, noting that rest area commercialization would likely decrease, not increase, truck parking capacity.

With more than 5,000 Interstate truckstops and travel centers providing 90 percent of the truck parking capacity in the United States, truckstops and travel centers play a key role in addressing any state concerns over truck parking capacity.

Under the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, grant recipients, which include state transportation departments, metropolitan planning organizations and local governments, may utilize funds to put in commercial truck parking adjacent to private commercial truckstops or travel plazas. Travel Centers are uniquely positioned to provide all of the amenities that truck drivers need, including food, fuel, and showers along with a place to rest, as they travel the nation's Interstate Highways.

NATSO looks forward to working with lawmakers in support of this legislation and urges Congress to quickly advance the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act.

