Japanese Government's Official E-magazine, "KIZUNA," Features G7 Summit 2023, Instrument Inspection Automated by "Kosen" Startup, Unique Technology "BodySharing," and Spring Scenes

- G7 Summit 2023 Welcomed by All Hiroshima

The Hiroshima governor talks of the enthusiasm for hosting the G7 Summit in a place symbolizing global peace.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2023/03/g7_summit_2023.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=03_2023

- Kosen Startup Automates Instrument Inspection

Kosen, Japan's unique education institutions that train practical and creative engineers, produced the startup IntegrAI.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2023/03/kosen_startup.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=03_2023

- BodySharing: Transmitting the Experience of Proprioception

A Japanese researcher and entrepreneur is developing a technology that transmits deep sensations to realize the sharing of experiences.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2023/03/bodysharing_transmitting_the_experience.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=03_2023

- The Delights of Spring, the Blessings of Spring

Enjoy spring in Japan -- beautiful cherry blossoms in Miyajima, the fresh scent of new tea around Mt. Fuji, and the savor of edible wild plants.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/2023/03/the_delights_of_spring.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=03_2023

About "KIZUNA"

Kizuna means the enduring bonds between people -- close relationships forged through mutual trust and support. The kizuna cultivated among countries of the world have the power to deepen cooperation for a better future. By reporting on a wide variety of topics concerning Japan, "KIZUNA" hopes that this publication will provide opportunities for Japan and the rest of the world to connect and build strong kizuna.

https://www.japan.go.jp/kizuna/index.html?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=3_2023

