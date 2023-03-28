PharmaForce International: Key US Immunology-Focused Organizations Expanded into the Respiratory Space in 2022

READING, Pa., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI) recently published a report in December that benchmarked the leading Immunology sales and marketing organizations in the United States. This report focused on the key companies with products competing across the Dermatology, Gastroenterology, and Rheumatology markets throughout 2022. In addition to those three therapeutic areas of focus, the Respiratory space has also become a key area of interest. Many profiled companies have started to promote Respiratory products under their Immunology divisions.

Since the last Immunology report, which was published in December 2021, several Respiratory products were added to the 2022 scope due to all of these products aligning to an Immunology division. Immunology-focused companies have started deploying dedicated Respiratory sales lines to support Respiratory franchises. The report finds that the Respiratory products have not only solidified product priority within sales representatives' product weightings, but have also given more treatment options to both healthcare professionals and patients with asthma.

Allison Keylor, Director of the United States Business Unit at PFI, states, "When I think about the current Immunology space, the first aspect that comes to mind is the pioneering of new therapies that result in more options for patients and caregivers. The influx of respiratory products coupled with generic/biosimilar pressures has made for a dynamic selling environment."

"The respiratory focused products have definitely given way for the Immunology space to expand both with products and field deployed personnel. The addition of respiratory biologics has also ushered in more coordinators that focus solely on buy and bill products," says Keylor.

In addition to the United States, the Immunology benchmarking study has also been conducted in the EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK). The EU5 Immunology report was published in November 2022. The 2023 updates for both the US and EU5 Immunology reports are anticipated to be published in Q4 2023.

For more information on the reports mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at Joyce.Wedemeyer@pharmaforceintl.com or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

