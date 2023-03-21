So-Young Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB325.1 million (US$47.1 million[1]), compared to RMB449.5 million in the corresponding period of 2021, in line with our previous guidance.
- Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB31.3 million (US$4.5 million), compared with net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB27.7 million in the same period of 2021.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.[2] was RMB38.8 million (US$5.6 million), compared with non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB62.9 million in the same period of 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights
- Average mobile MAUs were 4.0 million, compared with 7.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Number of paying medical service providers on So-Young's platform was 4,274, compared with 5,327 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young's platform was 1,489, compared with 2,085 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Total number of purchasing users through reservation services was 120.4 thousand and the aggregate value of medical aesthetic treatment transactions facilitated by So-Young's platform was RMB370.2 million.
Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights
- Total revenues were RMB1,257.9 million (US$182.4 million) in the full year 2022, a decrease of 25.7% from RMB1,692.5 million in the prior year.
- Net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB65.6 million (US$9.5 million) in the full year 2022, compared with a net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB8.4 million in the prior year.
- Non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB22.2 million (US$3.2 million) in the full year 2022, compared with RMB139.5 million non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. in the prior year.
Mr. Xing Jin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of So-Young, commented, "2022 is a remarkable year for all of us at So-Young. Despite multiple external headwinds, we have successfully stabilized our core businesses and substantially improved our profitability. In the past fourth quarter, amidst the most severe challenges of the past three years that the operation of many aesthetic service providers was seriously disrupted by COVID-19 pandemic, we strived to achieve quarterly revenue of RMB325.1 million, in-line with our prior guidance. In the meantime, we significantly enlarged our profit scale from the third quarter by achieving non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB38.8 million, thanks to the optimized cost structure and increased efficiency. As of the end of 2022, our cash balance remained at a level of nearly RMB1.6 billion, which provides us with solid financial flexibility when exploring new business growth opportunities in the year ahead. "
"Looking into 2023, we will continue to scale up our existing business, leveraging the multi-year experience and insights of the industry, the loyal user base and our strong relationship with thousands of institution partners. At the same time, we will increase our investments in So-Young Prime, a one-stop aesthetic service offering endorsed by ourselves by integrating product, doctor and institution resources. We believe such product will diversify our revenue streams and it will be supported by our unique strength and as a barrier for our competitors. In summary, we are still optimistic about the long-term prospect of Chinese aesthetic sector. With the re-open of business activities in China, we expect to see a gradual recovery of consumer spending and the return of our business growth."Mr. Jin concluded.
[1] This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise specified, all translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts in this press release are made at RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, which was the U.S. dollars middle rate announced by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System of the United States on December 30, 2022.
[2] Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. is defined as net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets attributable to So-Young International Inc. See "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Revenues
Total revenues were RMB325.1 million (US$47.1 million), a decrease of 27.7% from RMB449.5 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in average revenue per paying medical service provider. The decrease in average revenue per paying medical service provider was primarily due to: 1) COVID-19 control measures and the surge of COVID-19 cases, especially in major areas in China, limited people's visit to offline service providers; 2) pressure on overall Chinese consumer market.
- Information services and other revenues were RMB233.9 million (US$33.9 million), a decrease of 32.1% from RMB344.3 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of paying medical service providers subscribing to information services.
- Reservation services revenues were RMB26.0 million (US$3.8 million), a decrease of 37.2% from RMB41.4 million in the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to COVID-19 control measures and the surge of COVID-19 cases, especially in major areas in China, limited people's visit to offline service providers.
- Sales of equipment and maintenance services revenues were RMB65.3 million (US$9.5 million) and RMB63.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively, from Wuhan Miracle Laser Systems, Inc. ("Wuhan Miracle").
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues was RMB88.2 million (US$12.8 million), a decrease of 30.6% from RMB127.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to measures taken to improve cost structure. Cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB1.0 million (US$0.1 million), compared with RMB5.8 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were RMB212.6 million (US$30.8 million), a decrease of 42.8% from RMB371.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB98.4 million (US$14.3 million), a decrease of 35.6% from RMB152.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in expenses associated with branding and user acquisition activities. Sales and marketing expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB0.4 million (US$0.1 million), compared with RMB3.7 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB73.2 million (US$10.6 million), a decrease of 14.8% from RMB85.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The change was primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation expenses, partially offset by an increase in payroll costs and professional services fees. General and administrative expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB4.3 million (US$0.6 million), compared with RMB32.3 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
- Research and development expenses were RMB41.1 million (US$6.0 million), a decrease of 39.2% from RMB67.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in payroll costs. Research and development expenses included share-based compensation expenses of RMB1.8 million (US$0.3 million), compared with RMB7.1 million in the corresponding period of 2021.
Income tax benefits/(expenses)
Income tax benefits were RMB2.4 million (US$0.4 million), compared with income tax expenses of RMB10.1 million in the same period of 2021.
Net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc.
Net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB31.3 million (US$4.5 million), compared with a net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB27.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc., which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets attributable to So-Young International Inc., was RMB38.8 million (US$5.6 million), compared with RMB62.9 million non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. in the same period of 2021.
Basic and Diluted Earnings/(loss) per ADS
Basic and diluted earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.29 (US$0.04) and RMB0.29 (US$0.04), respectively, compared with basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.26 and RMB0.26, respectively, in the same period of 2021.
Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Revenues
Total revenues were RMB1,257.9 million (US$182.4 million), a decrease of 25.7% from RMB1,692.5 million in fiscal year 2021.
- Information services and other revenues were RMB888.5 million (US$128.8 million), a decrease of 31.9% from RMB1,304.5 million in fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the number of paying medical service providers subscribing to information services.
- Reservation services revenues were RMB128.7 million (US$18.7 million), a decrease of 53.4% from RMB276.1 million in fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily due to control measures caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 in China and adoption of an operating strategy which gave higher subsidies to end users.
- Sales of equipment and maintenance services revenues were RMB240.7 million (US$34.9 million), from Wuhan Miracle.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues were RMB393.3 million (US$57.0 million), an increase of 19.9% from RMB327.9 million in fiscal year 2021. The increase was primarily due to the consolidation of Wuhan Miracle. In addition, cost of revenues for fiscal year 2022 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB8.3 million (US$1.2 million) compared to RMB18.8 million in fiscal year 2021.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses were RMB967.4 million (US$140.3 million), a decrease of 30.8% from RMB1,397.1 million in fiscal year 2021.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB472.1 million (US$68.4 million), a decrease of 40.4% from RMB792.5 million in fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in expenses associated with branding and user acquisition activities. Sales and marketing expenses for fiscal year 2022 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB6.8 million (US$1.0 million), compared to RMB9.8 million in fiscal year 2021.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB260.2 million (US$37.7 million), an increase of 3.2% from RMB252.2 million in fiscal year 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in staff costs and professional services fees. General and administrative expenses for 2022 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB19.0 million (US$2.8 million), compared to RMB56.7 million in fiscal year 2021.
- Research and development expenses were RMB235.1 million (US$34.1 million), a decrease of 18.0% from RMB286.6 million in fiscal year 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in payroll costs. Research and development expenses for 2022 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB9.3 million (US$1.3 million), compared to RMB20.9 million in fiscal year 2021.
Income tax benefits/(expenses)
Income tax benefits were RMB21.0 million (US$3.0 million), compared with an income tax expense of RMB21.2 million in fiscal year 2021. The increase in income tax benefits was primarily due to the refund of income tax of RMB12.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 based on the final 2021 tax return filing result.
Net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc.
Net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. was RMB65.6 million (US$9.5 million), compared with a net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc. of RMB8.4 million in fiscal year 2021.
Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to So-Young International Inc.
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to So-Young International Inc., which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets attributable to So-Young International Inc., was RMB22.2 million (US$3.2 million), compared with RMB139.5 million non-GAAP net income attributable to So-Young International Inc. in fiscal year 2021.
Basic and Diluted loss per ADS
Basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.61 (US$0.09) and RMB0.61 (US$0.09), respectively, compared with basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.08 and RMB0.08 in fiscal year 2021.
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Term Deposits, Term Deposits and Short-Term Investments
As of December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits, term deposits and short-term investments were RMB1,585.3 million (US$229.8 million), compared with RMB1,756.0 million as of December 31, 2021.
Business Outlook
For the first quarter of 2023, So-Young expects total revenues to be between RMB290 million (US$42.0 million) and RMB310 million (US$44.9 million), representing a decrease of 3.4% and an increase of 3.2% from the same period in 2022. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, as well as customer demand, which are all subject to change.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc. by excluding share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets from income/(loss) from operations and net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc., respectively. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand the Company's operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess the Company's core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be incurred in the future. This is not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of the Company's results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its share-based compensation expenses in the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.
About So-Young International Inc.
So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) ("So-Young" or the "Company") is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young's strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
As of
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2022
2022
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
1,331,968
694,420
100,681
Restricted cash and term deposits
15,119
14,908
2,161
Trade receivables
54,829
36,006
5,220
Inventories, net
91,812
120,480
17,468
Receivables from online payment
18,864
14,787
2,144
Amounts due from related parties
14,038
33,382
4,840
Term deposits and short-term investments
408,946
875,955
127,002
Prepayment and other current assets
91,842
126,889
18,397
Total current assets
2,027,418
1,916,827
277,913
Non-current assets:
Long-term investments
252,500
227,959
33,051
Intangible assets
193,955
169,280
24,543
Goodwill
540,693
540,693
78,393
Property and equipment, net
124,576
116,184
16,845
Deferred tax assets
47,520
64,739
9,386
Operating lease right-of-use assets
95,609
62,898
9,119
Other non-current assets
48,097
99,293
14,396
Total non-current assets
1,302,950
1,281,046
185,733
Total assets
3,330,368
3,197,873
463,646
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Taxes payable
48,571
74,580
10,813
Contract liabilities
139,155
110,159
15,972
Salary and welfare payables
103,624
72,532
10,516
Amounts due to related parties
681
5,895
855
Accrued expenses and other current
376,841
224,589
32,561
Operating lease liabilities-current
43,529
50,285
7,291
Total current liabilities
712,401
538,040
78,008
Non-current liabilities:
Operating lease liabilities-non current
62,356
20,972
3,041
Deferred tax liabilities
38,577
30,993
4,494
Total non-current liabilities
100,933
51,965
7,535
Total liabilities
813,334
590,005
85,543
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Shareholders' equity:
Treasury stock
(217,712)
(232,835)
(33,758)
Class A Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value;
230
236
33
Class B Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 20,000,000
37
37
5
Additional paid-in capital
2,999,562
3,043,971
441,334
Statutory reserves
20,331
29,027
4,209
Accumulated deficit
(272,368)
(346,618)
(50,255)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income
(83,891)
4,107
595
Total So-Young International Inc. shareholders' equity
2,446,189
2,497,925
362,163
Non-controlling interests
70,845
109,943
15,940
Total shareholders' equity
2,517,034
2,607,868
378,103
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
3,330,368
3,197,873
463,646
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Fiscal Year Ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Information services and others
344,315
233,877
33,909
1,304,455
888,475
128,817
Reservation services
41,372
25,966
3,765
276,052
128,668
18,655
Sales of equipment and maintenance services
63,836
65,303
9,469
111,956
240,731
34,903
Total revenues
449,523
325,146
47,143
1,692,463
1,257,874
182,375
Cost of revenues
(127,090)
(88,202)
(12,788)
(327,889)
(393,292)
(57,022)
Gross profit
322,433
236,944
34,355
1,364,574
864,582
125,353
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing expenses
(152,656)
(98,358)
(14,261)
(792,484)
(472,092)
(68,448)
General and administrative expenses
(85,852)
(73,175)
(10,609)
(252,214)
(260,208)
(37,727)
Research and development expenses
(67,519)
(41,066)
(5,954)
(286,567)
(235,087)
(34,084)
Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
(65,879)
-
-
(65,879)
-
-
Total operating expenses
(371,906)
(212,599)
(30,824)
(1,397,144)
(967,387)
(140,259)
(Loss)/income from operations
(49,473)
24,345
3,531
(32,570)
(102,805)
(14,906)
Other income/(expenses):
Investment income, net
927
267
39
8,931
4,264
618
Interest income
3,654
10,276
1,490
19,328
28,883
4,188
Exchange gains/(losses)
33
23
3
(4,766)
(492)
(71)
Impairment of long-term investment
-
-
-
(17,850)
(7,945)
(1,152)
Share of losses of equity method investee
(746)
(6,215)
(901)
(1,522)
(17,223)
(2,497)
Others, net
2,208
646
94
12,044
8,246
1,196
(Loss)/income before tax
(43,397)
29,342
4,256
(16,405)
(87,072)
(12,624)
Income tax (expenses)/benefits
(10,145)
2,423
351
(21,231)
20,965
3,040
Net (loss)/income
(53,542)
31,765
4,607
(37,636)
(66,107)
(9,584)
Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
25,806
(492)
(71)
29,265
553
80
Net (loss)/income attributable to So-Young International Inc.
(27,736)
31,273
4,536
(8,371)
(65,554)
(9,504)
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued)
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Fiscal Year Ended
December
December
December
December
December
December
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net (loss)/earnings per ordinary share
Net (loss)/earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - basic
(0.34)
0.38
0.06
(0.10)
(0.79)
(0.11)
Net (loss)/earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - diluted
(0.34)
0.38
0.06
(0.10)
(0.79)
(0.11)
Net (loss)/earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic (13
(0.26)
0.29
0.04
(0.08)
(0.61)
(0.09)
Net (loss)/earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - diluted (13
(0.26)
0.29
0.04
(0.08)
(0.61)
(0.09)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss)
81,304,182
82,925,288
82,925,288
81,680,504
82,665,269
82,665,269
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing earnings/(loss)
81,304,182
83,083,826
83,083,826
81,680,504
82,665,269
82,665,269
Share-based compensation expenses included in:
Cost of revenues
(5,830)
(979)
(142)
(18,768)
(8,282)
(1,201)
Sales and marketing expenses
(3,719)
(439)
(64)
(9,808)
(6,781)
(983)
General and administrative expenses
(32,259)
(4,337)
(629)
(56,705)
(19,021)
(2,758)
Research and development expenses
(7,106)
(1,754)
(254)
(20,869)
(9,252)
(1,341)
* Both Class A and Class B ordinary shares are included in the calculation of the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted.
SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Fiscal Year Ended
December
December
December
December
December
December
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
GAAP (loss)/income from operations
(49,473)
24,345
3,531
(32,570)
(102,805)
(14,906)
Add back: Share-based compensation expenses
48,914
7,509
1,089
106,150
43,336
6,283
Add back: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
65,879
-
-
65,879
-
-
Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations
65,320
31,854
4,620
139,459
(59,469)
(8,623)
GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to So-Young International Inc.
(27,736)
31,273
4,536
(8,371)
(65,554)
(9,504)
Add back: Share-based compensation expenses
48,914
7,509
1,089
106,150
43,336
6,283
Add back: Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets attributable to
So-Young International Inc.
41,748
-
-
41,748
-
-
Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to So-Young International Inc.
62,926
38,782
5,625
139,527
(22,218)
(3,221)
