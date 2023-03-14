True Elements Heads to the UN 2023 Water Conference with an Urgent Message

The increasing frequency and magnitude of water crises are threatening our economic infrastructure – water intelligence can mitigate that risk

NAPLES, Fla., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UN 2023 Water Conference – the first of its kind since 1977 – is being held in New York next week with the objective of mounting collective, decisive action toward ensuring water security for everyone, everywhere. True Elements, a pioneer in water intelligence, will be on-site to demonstrate how businesses, governments and other entities can use the power of state-of-the-art water intelligence to mitigate risks through more well-informed planning and decision-making.

Experienced as floods, droughts, algae blooms, precipitation intensity, saltwater intrusion and the like, climate change is negatively impacting both water quantity and quality on a global scale. In fact, over 90% of climate impacts are experienced through water. As everything depends upon water to thrive, virtually every aspect of society is subject to vulnerabilities that can compromise ecosystems, threaten business operations, exacerbate inflation, cause product and labor shortages, place overwhelming burdens on our healthcare systems, and create extreme pressures for government, NGOs and the global business community to manage water resources wisely.

With water crises escalating and water resources under greater stress, leaders need a trusted partner to guide them. True Elements is that partner. Specializing in the new, critically important field of water intelligence, True Elements has developed groundbreaking systems that apply sophisticated scientific analysis and proprietary AI capabilities to aggregate, normalize, index, score, and visualize water data. The water industry, channel partners, industrial and commercial operations, financial firms, and government entities can use this intelligence for forecasting and decision-making related to climate change – where water is always a central component.

"We're seeing a continual increase in events, from natural disasters like the California floods to man-made disasters like the Ohio train derailment, that are bringing water threats and vulnerabilities to the forefront of public and business discussions. These vulnerabilities represent extensive global economic damage. Fortunately, every dollar invested in data intelligence yields a $32 return, on average, in economic benefits. This includes water intelligence, which provides the clearest picture of what is happening today, informs critical decisions for tomorrow and beyond, and must be at the core of proposed solutions, because the future of our planet and the survival of every business, government agency, organization, industry, and population depend upon reliable access to safe, sufficient water," says Kim Patrick Kobza, CEO of True Elements.

True Elements is participating in a number of sessions at the UN Water Conference to illustrate how water intelligence can and should inform strategic planning and decision making:

Chuck Louisell , Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, and an expert in AI development and climate modeling systems, will participate in a virtual side event titled, "How Startup Companies are Transforming Water Management through AI" on Tuesday, March 21 at 10 AM EDT . Organized by Chief AI and Science Officer and company co-founder, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, and an expert in AI development and climate modeling systems, will participate in a virtual side event titled, "How Startup Companies are Transforming Water Management through AI" onat. Organized by Water Value LLC , a firm that advises startup and scaleup companies in the water and climate tech space, the session will feature climate tech experts including Dr. Louisell and others from Upstream Tech Qatium and Fido and will focus on how AI and machine learning are transforming the management of water for the better.

Kim Nelson will speak alongside others at an onsite event titled, "A New Era in Water Intelligence Driving Collective Action Everywhere," on Wednesday, March 22 at 5 PM EDT . This session will be hosted by True Elements as well as Middle East , Company COOwill speak alongside others at an onsite event titled, "A New Era in Water Intelligence Driving Collective Action Everywhere," onat. This session will be hosted by True Elements as well as Arava Institute for Environmental Studies , a leading environmental studies and research institute in the Global Water Alliance , an NGO committed to providing safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene services, and Waterkeeper Alliance , a global network of community-based clean water advocates who use citizen science and local data collection to advance clean, healthy, and abundant water for all.

Thursday, March 23 at 1:45 PM EDT . Hosted by Finally, CEO Kobza will share the company's state-of-the-art water intelligence capabilities with Fortune-500 executives at an offsite event onat. Hosted by CEO Water Mandate , this roundtable-style discussion is titled, "Driving Innovation: Digitization, Data Collection, and Impact Measurement."

Foreshadowing his presentation, Louisell remarked,"Advances we've made in AI and technology are making it possible to understand and predict how the multitude of factors that continuously influence and change water quality and quantity can help decision makers shape their water strategies for present and future generations. Our ability to translate that data into actionable information enables leaders from all corners of society – businesses, government, the investor community, and others – to move forward with greater confidence."

As True Elements heads to the UN, it has already taken meaningful steps to strengthen the collection of water data and make it accessible to a broader audience. Just last week it unveiled a strategic partnership with Waterkeeper Alliance, whose local data will enhance the comprehensiveness of an already robust True Elements database in real time.

Experts from True Elements are available upon request for interviews, podcast appearances, bylined articles, white papers, and other communications. For more information on True Elements and the urgent need it is filling as the leader in water intelligence, visit www.trueelements.com.

About True Elements

True Elements provides water intelligence regarding water and watershed complexity to help leaders worldwide make accurate, effective decisions to address their water challenges. True Elements applies a sophisticated, patent-pending scientific and AI lens to multiple layers of disparate watershed data to produce deeper, clearer, more holistic insights into watershed dynamics. We turn those insights into clear visualizations and scores for more reliable analysis, forecasting, and sound decision-making. To learn more about True Elements, visit www.trueelements.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

