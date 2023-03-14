Scott Collins Joins Billtrust as Chief Commercial Officer

Accomplished Commercial Executive to Lead Global Sales and New Business Development

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B order-to-cash software and digital payments market leader, has announced that Scott Collins has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. An accomplished executive and established commercial leader, Scott will oversee global sales and new business development. He joins Billtrust at a critical period when finance leaders are turning to accounts receivable automation and digital payments to modernize their operations, improve customer satisfaction and become more efficient. Scott joins Billtrust following other recent appointments including Sunil Rajasekar as Chief Executive Officer and Grant Johnson and Bob Purcell as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively.

"Scott brings a wealth of experience to the role, and I am excited to welcome him to Billtrust," said Billtrust CEO Sunil Rajasekar. "At this key time in Billtrust's growth, and when the urgency for companies to have more control over financial outcomes is greater than ever, Scott's leadership in scaling sales organizations will be vital as we continue to increase our global presence."

"Billtrust is a clear leader in helping companies get paid faster while enhancing the customer experience," said Collins. "I couldn't be more pleased to join Sunil's team and work with our customers to help them realize long-term business value."

Collins is a seasoned commercial leader and general manager and comes to Billtrust from HireRight where he served as Chief Commercial Officer and Global Managing Director and was responsible for all global go-to-market functions. Previous roles include Senior Vice President, Banking and Lending and Chief Client Officer for Equifax and Vice President of Sales, Web-Based Marketing Solutions for LexisNexis. He holds a Bachelor's degree from Wittenberg University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. The order-to-cash process is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of the order-to-cash process, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring , online ordering , invoice delivery , payments and remittance capture , invoicing , cash application and collections . For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

