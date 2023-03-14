Opti9 Announces Inclusion in Veeam Infused Program as a Veeam Technical Alliance Partner

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. , March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opti9 Technologies, LLC. (Opti9), a trusted North American managed cloud services provider and Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partner, announces its inclusion in the NEW Veeam Infused Program as a Technical Alliance Partner (TAP). As a Platinum VCSP and TAP, Opti9 maintains a unique position in the data protection space as both a service provider and technology innovator.

Opti9 is a hybrid cloud solutions provider with offices across the U.S. and data centers in North America, Europe, and the APAC region. (PRNewswire)

Opti9 announces its inclusion in the Veeam Infused Program as a TAP for its Observr ransomware detection tool for Veeam.

Since 2015, Opti9 has been a leading provider of managed services for Veeam Modern Data Protection and recovery solutions, including disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS), backup-as-a-service (BaaS), consulting and more. This includes building tools, reporting, and automation to deliver these services at scale for Veeam customers with complex platform, network, and security requirements. This expertise coupled with Opti9's ability to adapt to the ever-changing IT security landscape were key in the development of Observr, a ransomware detection tool for Veeam users, which ultimately led to Opti9's inclusion in the Veeam TAP program.

"Opti9 has been providing managed services and tools for the Veeam ecosystem for many years," said Sagi Brody, CTO of Opti9 and Veeam Vanguard. "Our ability to deploy Veeam solutions at scale, our in-depth experience with Veeam APIs, and strong synergies between our engineering teams have yielded innovative solutions to solve unique challenges for our joint customers. Observr, Opti9's AI-based anomaly detection service epitomizes our ability to develop and deliver products that are perfectly aligned with market needs. We applaud Veeam for recognizing this capability, and we look forward to future collaborative efforts."

An integral part of the Veeam Alliances Technical Programs portfolio, the Veeam Infused Program is made up of Veeam Alliance Program (VAP) partners that developed their own solutions utilizing official Veeam APIs. Inclusion in this program allows vendors like Opti9 to get their innovative value-add solutions in front of Veeam customers.

"Veeam is excited to welcome Opti9, a long-standing VCSP, into our Technical Alliance Program," said Matt Kalmenson, Vice President of Global Cloud & Service Providers at Veeam. "Opti9's Observr, a ransomware detection tool that utilizes AI to detect suspicious activity within an organization's backup environment, is a great addition to our partner ecosystem. Observr's ability to predict malicious activities, such as ransomware attacks, is extremely critical given the complexity of today's IT landscape, especially as 85% of organizations were attacked at least once in the past 12 months[i]. Observr is an excellent example of how Veeam's robust APIs can be utilized to provide direct value to global Veeam customers who can now instantly utilize Opti9's Observr in a seamless and agentless manner."

To learn more about Observr ransomware detection for Veeam, please visit opti9tech.com.

About Opti9

Opti9 is a hybrid cloud solutions provider with offices in Garden City, NY, Omaha, NE, Overland Park, KS, and St. Louis, MO, and data centers in North America, Europe and the APAC region. The company is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and Platinum Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partner, along with several other key partnerships and certifications. Opti9 specializes in managed cloud services, application development and modernization, backup and disaster recovery, security, and compliance. With its business-first focus, Opti9 blends experience with innovation and new solutions to deliver on its "Right Workload, Right Cloud, Right Time" approach.



[i] Veeam Data Protection Trends Report 2023, January 2023. https://vee.am/DPR23



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Opti9