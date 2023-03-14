Fast-Growing JDA Worldwide Taps Chance Benbow as New CEO

"Chance lives out our intended values, genuinely cares about our people, and is intent on JDA's continued growth." — Brad Benbow, chairman & CEO of parent company Prolific

INDIANAPOLIS, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JDA Worldwide ("JDA"), a full-service marketing agency specializing in brand, creative, digital, paid media and public relations, named Chance Benbow its new CEO. JDA is one of the top independent agencies in the U.S., with offices in Indianapolis, Washington D.C. and Nashville. JDA is a portfolio company of Prolific — The Growth Firm — which empowers purpose-driven leaders to maximize their revenue, impact, and relevancy.

JDA Worldwide (PRNewswire)

Chance Benbow joined JDA in 2017 as executive vice president. In three short years, Chance helped increase JDA's monthly recurring clients by 4x, leading to an over 400% increase in monthly recurring revenue. He was then promoted to chief marketing officer for JDA's parent company, Prolific, where he oversaw all facets of marketing, brand management, internal and external communications, company culture and IT strategy.

Brad Benbow, chairman & CEO of Prolific, had this to say about Chance's appointment as CEO of JDA:

"When Chance came on board seven years ago, he successfully ran much of the external day-to-day operations of our firm and helped rebuild our marketing team. Creating and launching Prolific with Chance and our fellow leaders has also been incredibly rewarding. Over and above these accomplishments, Chance lives out our intended values, genuinely cares about our people, and is intent on JDA's continued growth as a major independent ad agency."

Regarding his appointment as CEO, Chance Benbow said:

"I cannot wait to serve the talented team at JDA. We are more full-service than we've ever been. With our long history in brand, creative and paid media, the build-out of our digital team and our PR acquisition, we are poised to serve our clients comprehensively."

JDA's consistent growth over the last 10 years was accentuated April 2022 through the acquisition of The Kairos Company, a public relations and communications strategy company founded by Johnnie Moore, "a wunderkind PR executive," which was folded into JDA. Hailed as "One of America's leading public relations and communications consultancies" and as a "PR and marketing powerhouse," Johnnie Moore, president of JDA Worldwide, added, "I simply cannot imagine a more brilliant colleague than Chance Benbow. It's only up from here with JDA Worldwide."

ABOUT JDA WORLDWIDE

JDA Worldwide is a full-service marketing agency serving category-leading brands since 2003. JDA specializes in brand, creative, digital, paid media and public relations with offices in Indianapolis, Washington D.C., and Nashville. JDA is a portfolio company of Prolific — The Growth Firm — which empowers purpose-driven leaders to maximize their revenue, impact, and relevancy.

Web: JDAworldwide.com | ProlificHQ.com

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/jdaworldwide

Media Contact:

JDA Worldwide Press

press@jdaworldwide.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JDA Worldwide