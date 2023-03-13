TradePMR Bolsters Leadership Team with Addition of Wealth Management Industry Veteran, Bill Coppel

Coppel joins the TradePMR team as Vice President of Practice Management.

GAINESVILLE and TAMPA, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for Registered Investment Advisors, announced today that it has added Bill Coppel as Vice President of Practice Management. For more than 30 years, Bill has led strategy, business development, marketing, sales management, and professional development in the wealth management and clearing/custody industries. In this new role, Coppel will be charged with expanding TradePMR's practice management and advisor growth resources.

Coppel started his career as a financial advisor and has held senior management roles across multiple firms within the financial services industry. In 2021, he founded The Coppel Network, a consultancy dedicated to providing financial services firm leaders and advisors with the insight and guidance required to compete in a technology-driven, future-focused marketplace.

Prior to launching The Coppel Network, he was a member of the First Clearing leadership team tasked with heading productivity and enterprise-wide platform adoption initiatives. He also played a key role in designing and managing First Clearing's Advisor Growth Accelerator program, which consists of professional development offerings complete with practice management reviews, ongoing one-on-one coaching, best practices, and resources to help advisors fully leverage product and technology platforms.

"As we think about the future of TradePMR's offering and how we can better promote advisor growth, we couldn't ask for a better partner than Bill Coppel," said Robb Baldwin, Founder and CEO of TradePMR. "Bill acutely understands the challenges facing today's advisors. With more than three decades of experience, he has the insights to help RIAs navigate those challenges and seize growth opportunities. We are proud to officially welcome Bill to the TradePMR team and can't wait for all we can accomplish together."

With Coppel at the helm, TradePMR is set to expand its practice management and consulting services to Registered Investment Advisors. The new program is expected to help RIAs find new ways to create value for their clients including advisor skill development, business planning and leadership consulting. More details are expected to be announced at TradePMR's signature conference, SYNERGY23, May 31-June 2, 2023 in Tampa, Fla.

"Advisors face greater headwinds than they ever had in the past – and if they are not growing in this environment, they are contracting," stated Coppel. "My goal, and the goal of TradePMR, is to provide a community and network of resources where they can thrive and achieve sustainable growth for years to come."

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

