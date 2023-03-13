Porton Advanced and Bennu Biotherapeutics Announced a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Cell Therapy Development for Solid Tumors

SUZHOU, China, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 7th, 2023, Suzhou Porton Advanced Solutions Ltd. (Porton Advanced) and Bennu Biotherapeutics (Bennubio) announced a strategic partnership to advance cell and gene therapy R&D pipelines. The partnership aims to accelerate the development of T-cell therapies for tumors and autoimmune diseases.

As an end-to-end gene and cell therapy service CDMO, Porton Advanced provides comprehensive solutions covering plasmids, cell therapy, gene therapy, oncolytic virus, mRNA therapy, and bacterial therapy. Bennu Biotherapeutics is focused on developing T-cell therapies to address T-cell exhaustion, offering TIL, TCR-T, and Treg therapy for solid tumors and autoimmune diseases. Under this strategic agreement, Porton Advanced will provide CDMO services for multiple pipelines for gene and cell therapy, including plasmids, virus, TIL, TCR-T, and Treg, to Bennu Biotherapeutics.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Bennu Biotherapeutics, which focuses on the development of innovative therapies for tumors and autoimmune diseases. Through our end-to-end Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO, Porton Advanced aims to help Bennu Biotherapeutics develop multiple pipelines for cell therapy products, accelerate the development of innovative drugs such as TIL, and bring these beneficial drugs to market as soon as possible," said Dr. Yangzhou Wang, CEO of Proton Advanced.

Ms. Zhao Ping, Co-founder and CEO of Bennu Biotherapeutics, said, "We can advance our process development and production by utilizing the advanced process development technologies provided by Porton Advanced. Through this strategic cooperation, we can accelerate the development of our process development platforms, enhancing our strength and market competitiveness. Both companies will continue to explore and innovate, giving full play to their advantages and making the biotechnology industry prosper in rapid development."

About Bennu Biotherapeutics

Bennu Biotherapeutics is dedicated to transforming scientific achievements and developing innovative therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its innovative technology platform and gene editing methods aim to alleviate T-cell exhaustion, increase T cell durability and functionality by overcoming the inhibitory effect of the tumor microenvironment, and provide patients with a better prognosis.

About Porton Advanced

Porton Advanced is a subsidiary of globally recognized CDMO Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd. (SZSE Stock Code 300363), founded in 2018. Located in Suzhou, China, Porton Advanced offers a cGMP-compliant manufacturing platform for plasmids, cell therapy, gene therapy, oncolytic virus, mRNA therapy, and bacterial therapy, enabling different development stages for global companies.

Porton Advanced operates on a "Customer First" approach to Gene and Cell Therapeutics (GCT) manufacturing, anchored by its core principles of "Compliance, Expertise, and Open Collaboration." The company operates to rigorous, internationally harmonized Quality Management and IP protection standards, bringing innovative manufacturing solutions to the complex challenges in the GCT space.

