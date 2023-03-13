NP Profession Previously Named #1 Job in Health Care and #2 Job in Any Field

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is celebrating the news that U.S News & World Report ranked the nurse practitioner (NP) role first on its "2023 Best Jobs That Help People" list. The annual rankings noted that these jobs "enhance people's well-being and help them accomplish their personal goals, big or small." The publication had previously ranked the NP profession first on its "2023 Best Health Care Jobs" list, second on its "100 Best Jobs of 2023" list and second on its "2023 Best STEM Jobs" list.

Nurse Practitioner Role Named “Best Job That Helps People (PRNewswire)

"Nurse practitioners are grateful to be recognized by U.S. News World & Report for their invaluable contributions to our society. This is why we become NPs, to help people," said April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, president of AANP. "This top ranking for the tireless work of NPs in helping others lead better lives is yet another well-deserved testament to the outstanding care delivered by more than 355,000 licensed NPs to patients in more than 1 billion visits each year."

NPs are the providers of choice for millions of Americans seeking high-quality health care. As clinicians who blend clinical expertise in diagnosing and treating health conditions with an added emphasis on disease prevention and health management, NPs bring a comprehensive perspective and personal touch to health care.

All NPs must complete a master's or doctoral degree program and have advanced clinical training beyond their initial professional registered nurse preparation. NPs provide high-quality care in rural, urban and suburban communities and in many types of settings, including clinics, hospitals, emergency rooms, urgent care sites, nursing homes, schools and public health departments.

"The nurse practitioner role is more than a job — it's a calling," said Jon Fanning, MS, CAE, CNED, chief executive officer of AANP. "With nearly 100 million people living in primary care health professional shortage areas, NPs are leading the way to expand access to care across the nation. They are inspiring a new generation of providers heeding that special call to serve and build healthier lives."

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 355,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com . For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org .

