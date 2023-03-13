Conagra Brands Issues Fiscal Year 2022 Citizenship Report

Report highlights progress on key environmental and social initiatives

CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) today announced the publication of its 2022 Citizenship Report, an annual update that shares the company's progress against key environmental and social initiatives and details its efforts to nourish people, the planet and communities.

"At Conagra, our approach to citizenship supports a healthy planet, healthy communities and a healthy business," said Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands. "We are conscious about how our business impacts the world and our latest Citizenship Report underscores our focus on collaboration, transparency and action. It is especially meaningful that our employees continue to drive sustainable and societal impact across our business while producing exceptional results. I thank them for their ongoing dedication to doing the right things and doing things right."

The report covers a broad range of topics across four focus areas: Good Food, Responsible Sourcing, Better Planet and Stronger Communities. Highlights from the 2022 report include:

Good Food : Conagra continuously strives to make safe, delicious and nutritious foods, while providing nutrition information about its food that consumers need to make educated choices.

Responsible Sourcing : Conagra approaches the sourcing of ingredients and packaging materials with care and consideration, taking into account environmental and social impacts across the value chain.

Better Planet : The health of the planet and availability of natural resources are intricately linked to Conagra's business. The company is especially focused on reducing its impact on climate change, minimizing packaging waste, supporting regenerative agriculture, preserving water resources and eliminating waste in its operations.

Stronger Communities: Conagra cares deeply about its employees and invests in their growth, success and wellbeing. The company's ambition is to be the most impactful, energized and inclusive culture in food. The company also supports the communities where its employees live and work, and takes action to address the issue of food insecurity through volunteerism, product donations and financial contributions.

For more information about these highlights, including information about calculations, measurements and methodology, please see the full Citizenship Report for fiscal year 2022, ending May 29, 2022. All numbers referenced are approximate values.

