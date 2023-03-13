Clio Celebrates 15 Years of Transforming the Legal Industry with Cloud-Based Technology

VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Clio , the leading provider of cloud-based legal practice management software and developer of the world's first comprehensive legal operating system, announced today that it is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

On its journey to becoming a 100-year legacy company, Clio marks the occasion of its 15th anniversary (CNW Group/Clio) (PRNewswire)

When Clio launched in 2008 at ABA TECHSHOW, no one could have predicted its significant impact on the legal industry. Clio has grown into a global force in legal technology, with over 150,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For 15 years, the Canadian company has been transforming how lawyers manage their practices through its innovative software, eliminating manual processes and streamlining workflows, giving law firms the tools they need to succeed in today's competitive marketplace.

"Our goal was to make legal services more accessible and transform the practice of law," said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. "15 years later, it's amazing to see how far we've come and how much we've been able to accomplish. We're honored to have earned the trust of legal professionals worldwide. From our early days, we have always believed technology is the key to unlocking a more productive and profitable future for law firms. And as we celebrate, we remain as committed as ever to our mission—although we've made a huge amount of progress over the last 15 years, in so many ways, we feel like we're just getting started."

While many contemplated the future of the cloud in the legal industry, Clio leaned into the opportunity, building the most comprehensive legal practice management solution available. The company raised US$6M in its Series B financing led by Acton Capital Partners, with participation from existing investors, including Point Nine Capital. The company's aggressive growth continued with a US$20 million series C funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners. In its US$250M Series D funding followed, led by TCV and JMI Equity, and its US$110M Series E investment, led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity, Clio made history by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn in the world. In 2022, Clio announced centaur status —a title reserved for private SaaS companies with more than US$100 million in annual recurring revenue.

"We believe Jack and Clio have the same characteristics that we've seen with some of our best partnerships, including Netflix, Toast, Spotify, Facebook, and Zillow." said Amol Helekar, General Partner at TCV . "All have, in our view, powerful value propositions, distinctive engagement with their customers, deeply embedded cultures of product innovation, and leading management teams who are passionate about building enduring businesses. We're a proud partner to Jack and the entire Clio team – we can't wait to see what the coming years bring for this remarkable company."

Clio has since built infrastructure for high growth and expansion, including product innovation and key investments in legaltech. It has expanded its platform to include online payment processing, new document management workflows, and the launch of a dedicated CRM and client intake solution. Along with an expanding product platform, Clio is also extending its presence into new markets. Earlier this year, Clio announced its expansion into the APAC region , beginning with Australia, as it seeks to meet the global demand from customers using Clio in more than 100 countries across the globe.

"Our mission is to transform the legal experience for all, and that means being at the forefront of meeting the global demand for efficient and innovative legal technology solutions," said Ronnie Gurion, Chief Operating Officer at Clio. "In the last 15 years, Clio has consistently enabled lawyers to focus on what matters most – providing exceptional service to their clients. Our expansion into Australia is a significant milestone in our history, and we are excited to continue to serve the law community."

The close connection with customers has been a core part of Clio's 15 year history. "We looked at Clio and Clio's competitors across the board and decided that Clio was the best. It had the best reputation." said Mary Chartier, Partner and Litigator at Chartier & Nyamfukudza, PLC. "Clio had the most to offer us. We always want to be affiliated with the best, never the second best. We went with Clio, and we've never looked back."

In addition to its cloud-based software, Clio continues to invest in its app ecosystem to provide lawyers with the most customizable legal operating system. The company has developed an API to provide a secure, scalable, and intuitive development ecosystem, integrating with 250+ third-party apps and offering developers an opportunity to tap into its large user base.

"Simply put, Clio is a great leader for law firms and companies that serve law firms," said McKay Allen, VP of Marketing at Kenect. "When law firms realize that we partner with and integrate with Clio, suddenly that puts us on the map. We're proud to be a Clio partner and even more proud that hundreds of law firms trust the Clio and Kenect integration."

Over the years, Clio has received support from numerous journalists who have covered the company's progress. "Clio is a great example of how technology can transform the legal industry," says Bob Ambrogi, Founder of LawSites , a blog dedicated to covering legaltech and innovation. "The legal industry has been in need of a tech disruption, and innovative solutions like Clio are leading the charge."

As Clio looks to the future, the company remains committed to becoming a 100-year company, leaving a legacy that will impact the legal industry for generations.

"I want to thank our customers, investors, partners, and the media for their support throughout the years," said Newton. "We would not be where we are today without their unwavering commitment to our vision. I am also grateful for the lessons we have learned along the way. Success is a journey, not a destination. Our goal is to be a 100-year company, and we will continue to evolve to stay at the forefront of legaltech innovation."

