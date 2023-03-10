David's Bridal Unveils The Wink, Digital Lookbooks for Every Category and Special Event

Adding to their extensive suite of wedding planning solutions, the exclusive lookbooks offer customers all the latest looks and design inspiration.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal is always winking back. The nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority has elevated its inspiration and planning resources to include digital lookbooks for all occasions. The Wink is a carefully crafted collection of seasonal guides featuring the latest looks, designs, and collections offering all the inspiration needed to celebrate in style.

David’s Bridal Unveils The Wink, Digital Lookbooks dedicated to everything from bridal gowns to shoes, Little White Dress, prom dresses, party dresses, bridesmaids, accessories, and the retailer’s exclusive designer brands. (PRNewswire)

Curated by David's Bridal expert in-house team of designers, The Wink offers an exclusive look at the season's most popular styles and trends. With multiple editions dedicated to everything from bridal gowns to shoes, Little White Dress, prom dresses, party dresses, bridesmaids, accessories, and the retailer's exclusive designers including Oleg Cassini, The Wink lookbooks supply the modern shoppers with inspiration for her big day. The books feature head-to-toe looks, product descriptions, and QR codes that take users directly to the products, offering a seamless experience from inspiration to shopping all in one place.

Boasting versatility, exquisite details and custom artistry, The Wink showcases the David's Bridal difference in their exclusive house of brands and vast assortment of bridal and special event offerings for every look and every event – from her wedding day to date night, girls night out, vacation, or a cozy night in.

"When it comes to our customers, we always wink back," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing and IT Officer for David's Bridal. "The Wink is our gift to our customers. It is playful, celebratory, and authentic – just like our customers. It is her guide to everything she wants. From Friday nights out to one-in-a-lifetime weddings – we've got her covered. In addition to over 300,000 dresses in stock, The Wink is another way we are here for our customers from the very start of her planning journey for all of life's magical moments."

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Pearl by David's, Blueprint Registry, Rustic Wedding Chic, Anomalie, and Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

David’s Bridal Unveils The Wink, Digital Lookbooks dedicated to everything from bridal gowns to shoes, Little White Dress, prom dresses, party dresses, bridesmaids, accessories, and the retailer’s exclusive designer brands. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.