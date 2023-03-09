SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

REBBL Brings Wellness to it's Elixir Portfolio with Two New Juice-Based Innovations Powered by Aquamin™

Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

Introducing REBBL Wellness with Aquamin Red Algae — The First of Its Kind

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REBBL®, an organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand, brings total wellness and gut health to its portfolio with new no added sugar Wellness Elixir innovations, Tropical Greens and Berry Roots. The two new juice-based elixirs utilize a holistic approach to wellness by harnessing the power of Aquamin™, a mineralized marine-sourced red algae.

REBBL WELLNESS INNOVATION
REBBL WELLNESS INNOVATION(PRNewswire)

"REBBL Wellness Elixirs deliver one-of-a-kind functionality with a phenomenal taste experience," said Andy Fathollahi, CEO of REBBL. "The infusion of Aquamin™ red algae enables REBBL to deliver nutrients and gut-health with added benefits in a natural and delicious way."

Crafted using Aquamin™, REBBL Wellness Tropical Greens and Berry Roots Elixirs are juice-based formulations optimized for gut health and a daily immunity-boosting punch. Sustainably sourced from the coastal shores of Iceland, Aquamin™ offers a unique marine multi-mineral complex with bioactive calcium, magnesium, and other key trace minerals.

Wellness Tropical Greens
Made with only the highest quality ingredients straight from the source, a blend of tropical fruits like pineapple, orange, passionfruit, spinach, and cucumber with a twist of lime delivers a bright, refreshing flavor at only 80 calories per bottle.

Wellness Berry Roots
Formulated with zinc gluconate to support immunity, Berry Roots offers a blend of antioxidant packed blueberry, raspberry, and strawberry with beets and carrots that produces a sweet, refreshing flavor with nourishing benefits and only 70 calories per bottle.

Highlights for both drinks include: 

  • Juice-based with only naturally occurring sugars, less than most ready-to-drink juices
  • Zinc for immune support
  • 4,700mg of Aquamin™ red algae to support bone, joint, and gut health

REBBL's new Wellness Elixirs will be available in convenient 12 oz, ready-to-drink varieties for $4.99 at grocery retail partners nationwide later this year.

About REBBL:

REBBL was created through functional food innovation to create a delicious, always organic, plant-based drink that provides authentic nourishment. We exist to empower all people to thrive by supporting regions of the world most vulnerable to human trafficking and to support a future without the exploitation of at-risk people and the planet. For more information, visit https://rebbl.co/.

Imagery found here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BV8wwg1DJ7IF3K5zhc6eqERcDNikuS-v?usp=share_link

REBBL PRESS RELEASE LOGO (PRNewsfoto/REBBL)
REBBL PRESS RELEASE LOGO (PRNewsfoto/REBBL)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rebbl-brings-wellness-to-its-elixir-portfolio-with-two-new-juice-based-innovations-powered-by-aquamin-301766389.html

SOURCE REBBL

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.