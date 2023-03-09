THE INSTANT GROUP APPOINTS FORMER UPSUITE FOUNDER BEN WRIGHT AS ITS PARTNERSHIP LEAD FOR THE AMERICAS

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Instant Group, the largest global marketplace for flexible workspace solutions, has appointed Ben Wright Executive Director of Partnerships, responsible for leading its recently formed Partnerships team across the Americas. The flexible workspace industry veteran and former founder of Denver-based Upsuite, Wright comes to Instant most recently from SquareFoot, where he was Cofounder, Flex Location Services Practice and Head of Flexible Office Solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/The Instant Group) (PRNewswire)

Instant's Partnerships division launched in Spring 2022 to help landlords and operators capture the huge demand for flexible space through Instant's global marketplace for flexible workspace. Now, as Americas lead, Wright brings to Instant 25 years of experience founding and leading sales and customer-facing teams in start-up/growth companies in real estate, SaaS, and digital marketing. He is responsible for advising and building solutions for landlords and operators in the provision of flexible space and vehicles to match increasing market demand.

Before joining Instant, Wright co-founded SquareFoot's Flex Location Services Practice, which helps coworking operators and owners source new, profitable coworking locations. He also led SquareFoot's Flexible Office Solutions group and managed three practice areas and a network of 100,000 coworking, shared, and direct-to-landlord flexible office and meeting spaces. He graduated from Stanford University with a degree in Quantitative Economics and a minor in Urban Studies.

Craig Hughes, CEO of Partnerships at The Instant Group, said, "Global demand for flex is up 29% in 2022 compared to pre-pandemic, so it is clear that landlords and operators are facing an urgent need to diversify their revenue streams to embrace and succeed in the future of workspace. We are thrilled to welcome Ben to the Instant team. His deep-rooted experience in flex office solutions will help landlords and operators in the Americas understand and capture new opportunities beyond the traditional office lease that they are not currently accessing, such as third-space, space-as-a-service, virtual office, memberships, and partnerships."

Wright added, "Flexible work solutions have positively impacted in-person collaboration and culture, minimized commute times, and saved money compared to fixed offices, all while minimizing the complexity of managing real estate. I am excited to join Instant to help landlords and operators access and embrace flex, through which they can increase topline revenue by 30 percent or more; minimize underwriting, sales, marketing, and operational risk and cost; and engage a loyal, diversified customer base to drive business success and profitability."

Instant recently completed a series of acquisitions to create the largest global marketplace for flexible solutions, serving more than 250,000 businesses annually, operating 24/7 through an integrated platform in more than 175 countries. The firm brings together more than 30,000 workspaces and offers a range of services to clients including membership plans; on demand; virtual offices; office booking; managed offices; and strategic consulting and technology services. Core to this marketplace is providing businesses with technology solutions that support hybrid working, empowering employees to make smarter workspace decisions day to day.

About The Instant Group: The Instant Group has been rethinking workspace since 1999 with over 500 experts working globally across more than 175 countries. Instant's digital platforms constitute the world's largest digital marketplace for flexible workspace listing meeting rooms, virtual offices, flexible office space and coworking memberships. Its global team advises on commercial real estate solutions from serviced offices to fully customized managed offices, and consulting services for portfolio and net zero strategies. Instant's approach enables agility, hybrid working solutions and improved operational resilience for more than 250,000 businesses every year. Clients include Prudential, Booking.com, Shell, Jaguar Land Rover and GSK. Instant has global offices including London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney.

