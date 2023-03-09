Cure® to Host "Moonshots and More," A Fireside Chat with President and CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Laurie H. Glimcher, M.D.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a series celebrating Women's History Month, Cure®, a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, announced it will host a fireside chat with Laurie H. Glimcher, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute ("Dana-Farber"). Moderated by Cure Chief Executive Officer, Seema Kumar, the discussion on March 16 will focus on progress toward the Cancer Moonshot initiative, on the heels of President Biden's recent pledge to improve cancer care and cut the death rate from cancer by at least 50% over the next 25 years. The discussion will also delve into the role of women in science, women in the workforce, and cancer care equity.

At the special CureX event, Dr. Glimcher will be joined by Gregory A. Petsko, Ph.D., Professor of Neurology at the Ann Romney Center for Neurologic Diseases at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital. The event will take place at Cure, 345 Park Avenue South on Thursday, March 16 from 4:30 – 6:30 PM EST.

"Cure is a special venue, engaging on the most pressing topics of the day, during an unprecedented period of innovation and opportunity in healthcare," said Dr. Glimcher. I appreciate the opportunity to participate in the CureX series and look forward to a stimulating discussion on a range of topics from women in science to equity and improvement in cancer care."

Although death rate from cancer has declined by more than 25 percent in the past decades, cancer remains the number two cause of death in America second only to heart disease, and more research is needed to advance cancer detection, treatment and care.

"Cure is committed to engaging with the world's leading experts and influential changemakers to drive conversations about the grand challenges in healthcare, including cancer," said Seema Kumar, chief executive officer, Cure. "A preeminent female leader with a storied career in oncology and cancer care, Dr. Glimcher brings invaluable perspectives on health equity and the promise of the Cancer Moonshot initiative. We look forward hosting her, as part of our CureX series, which feature Cutting Edge Conversations About Your Health."

Dr. Glimcher is an accomplished doctor, researcher, professor, and corporate executive. She has served as the first female President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute since 2016. She is also a member of several of the most distinguished scientific and medical societies in the United States and serves as a board director and advisor to numerous pharmaceutical and life sciences companies. Throughout her career, Dr. Glimcher has been a staunch advocate for improvements to medical education, health policy, and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Participants can register here. The in-person event will be held at 345 Park Avenue South in New York City. A livestream of the event will also be made available upon virtual registration.

Stay connected with Cure on LinkedIn for future CureX events.

ABOUT CURE®

An affiliate of Deerfield Management located at 345 Park Avenue South in New York City, Cure is an innovation campus boasting laboratories, lecture, and office space, as well as technology and other amenities for innovators across the healthcare industry, including academic institutions and other nonprofits, to accelerate their novel work. For more information, please visit https://cure.345pas.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Cure Experience