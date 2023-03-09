2nd Annual "STRONGER THAN" Event Celebrates Women Storytellers

Free virtual special event to be held March 24 at 4 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 400 Years of African American History Commission (400YAAHC), a 15-member federally appointed commission established to coordinate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in the English colonies on August 20, 1619, announced today a free, live virtual event designed by women to lift up women who tell their stories of triumph, empowerment and accomplishment. The second annual STRONGER THAN™ special event will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 4 p.m. EDT. Registration for STRONGER THAN™ T.E.A. is free and open to all at Stronger Than Tea 2023 March 24th.

"This Women's History Month we are so proud to bring women together to celebrate the incredible drive and immense contributions of strong women who have endured and overcome challenges that tested their human resolve," said Addie L. Richburg, executive director of the 400 Years of African American History Commission. "As we focus on past and present storytellers, we illuminate the power of our voices so future generations can continue to speak up, speak out and emerge STRONGER THAN™."

The newest event under the Commission's STRONGER THAN™ campaign will be hosted by Coré Cotton, a GRAMMY AWARD®-winning singer, attorney and author. 400YAAHC Commissioners Kenya Cox, president of Kansas State Conference of NAACP Branches; Kay Coulson, president of nAction Network; and Prophet Anyanu Cox, RN, M.Ed., a licensed, ordained minister and a holistic practitioner, will deliver remarks on triumph, empowerment, and accomplishment, respectively.

In addition, the Commission will present its 400YAAHC Distinguished 400 Award to two journalists who have used their work to highlight the cultural contributions and resilience of Black women. Jericka Duncan, the Emmy-nominated national correspondent and anchor of the Sunday edition of the "CBS Weekend News" will be recognized for her storytelling, and Tashara Parker, anchor at WFAA-TV in Dallas, Texas, will be recognized for her advocating for women of color to wear their hair naturally on the air. STRONGER THAN™ T.E.A. will also feature a review of other women from history who have told stories that commemorated the optimism of women and the need to be STRONGER THAN™.

Before the event concludes, the Commission will acknowledge Jill Carson in memoriam as its STRONGER THAN™ Woman of the Year. Since 2019, Carson served as vice mayor of Pennington Gap, Virginia, until her death on January 28, 2023. She co-founded the Appalachian African American Cultural Center to preserve history and to tell the stories of African American, particularly in the coalfields of southwest Virginia, eastern Kentucky and northeast Tennessee.

STRONGER THAN™ is a special emphasis campaign of the Commission to recognize and celebrate the strength, courage, and resilience of women across diverse dimensions, historical and present day—sung and unsung. The 400YAAYC develops and facilitates activities throughout the United States, commemorating the 400th anniversary of the arrival of Africans in the English colonies. The Commission recognizes and highlights the resilience and contributions of African Americans from that seminal moment forward, while simultaneously acknowledging the painful impact of slavery, racial discrimination, and racism on the U.S.

The public is invited to learn more at https://www.400yaahc.gov.

About the 400 Years African American History Commission

The 400 Years of African American History Commission is a federally appointed committee, operating independently as established by the Secretary of the Department of the Interior and administered by the National Park Service. The 400 Years of African-American History Commission Act, signed into law January 8, 2018, established this 15-member commission to coordinate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in the English colonies on August 20, 1619, when 20 enslaved Africans were brought to Point Comfort in the English colony of Virginia (now part of Fort Monroe National Monument). Learn more at https://www.400yaahc.gov and the 400YAAHC TV streaming channel on smogotelevision.com.

