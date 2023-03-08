Spring Arrives Soon, and So Does Pollen; It's a Good Time to Purchase an Autobell® Pollen Pass

Spring Arrives Soon, and So Does Pollen; It's a Good Time to Purchase an Autobell® Pollen Pass

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As warm weather arrives with trees and flowers blooming, so does pollen, bringing itchy eyes, increased allergy symptoms, and cars coated in pesky yellow dust. To help customers protect their cars and health during pollen season, Autobell is offering a new Pollen Pass for purchase March 6 - April 23, 2023.

“We understand the struggle to keep cars pollen-free in the spring and want to give customers the chance to win the season,” says Autobell President Carl Howard. “Removing pollen safely and often with exclusive automotive soaps and solutions, rather than relying on rainwater, is the best way to protect your paint and keep cabin filters, seats, and interior panels pollen-free.” (PRNewswire)

The Autobell Pollen Pass is a 90-day version of any Unlimited plan, offered March 6 through April 23, 2023 .

The Autobell Pollen Pass is a 90-day version of its multi-level Unlimited plans, which offer unlimited car washes with exterior and interior options for a set price each month. Customers purchasing a Pollen Pass will receive an additional discount on top of their already affordable chosen Unlimited plan for those three months and may then choose to continue the Unlimited plan if desired.

"We understand the struggle to keep cars pollen-free in the spring and want to give customers the chance to win the season," says Autobell President Carl Howard. "Removing pollen safely and often with exclusive automotive soaps and solutions, rather than relying on rainwater, is the best way to protect your paint and keep cabin filters, seats, and interior panels pollen-free."

Pollen's acidity is activated by water, meaning rainwater alone can accelerate the speed of damage to your car. Pollen acts as a paint predator when its microscopic hooks attach to the paint and virtually every other surface. Pollen is also airborne, so every opening of a car door or window allows pollen to creep in and can cause allergies to flare.

"The new Pollen Pass is a specialized solution," says Howard. "We want to make it convenient for our customers to help solve the short-term problem of pollen season while getting an additional discount on our already affordable Unlimited plans."

ABOUT AUTOBELL ®

Surpassing 50 years of service, Charlotte, NC-based Autobell® Car Wash remains unwavering in its focus on customers and the cars they love. Founded in 1969 by the late Charles Howard Sr., Autobell® is privately held and operated by subsequent generations of the Howard family.

Currently operating more than 85 locations in the South Atlantic region with consistent expansion, Autobell® continues its commitment to team member training and development, community involvement, scholarship and fundraising programs, and environmental protection and conservation. All Autobell® washes treat 100% of wash water used and recycle up to 100% using technologically advanced equipment.

For more information, visit autobell.com.

As warm weather arrives with trees and flowers blooming, sodoes pollen, bringing itchy eyes, increased allergy symptoms, and cars coated in pesky yellow dust. To help customers protect their cars and health during pollen season, Autobell is offering a new Pollen Pass for purchase March 6 - April 23, 2023. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Autobell Car Wash