ROSEN, SKILLED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Tupperware Brands Corporation Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - TUP

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo (PRNewswire)

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) resulting from allegations that Tupperware may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Tupperware securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=12606 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On March 1, 2023, Tupperware disclosed prior period misstatements and material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting in a press release. The Company stated, "In connection with its year end financial close process, the Company has identified misstatements which originated in prior annual and unaudited interim periods, the most significant of which to date relate to the Company's historical accounting for income taxes. Until the Company has completed its final close process, there is the possibility that additional current and prior period misstatements could be identified." In addition, "the Company concluded that it did not design and maintain effective internal controls related to the accounting for the completeness, occurrence, accuracy, and presentation of the income tax provision and related income tax assets and liabilities. Accordingly, in the 2022 Form 10-K, the Company will disclose a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and, as a result, that its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting were not effective as of December 31, 2022."

On this news, the price of Tupperware's stock price fell $.61, or 14.88%, to close at $3.49 per share on March 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

lrosen@rosenlegal.com

pkim@rosenlegal.com

cases@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.